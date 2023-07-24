Germany demolished Morocco 6-0 in their opening game of the 2023 World Cup with a familiar name getting on the scoresheet.

Alexandra Popp celebrates her goal against Morocco at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Cr: Getty Images

Germany lived up to their pre-tournament favourites tag with a 6-0 thrashing of World Cup newcomers Morocco - and one player was singled out for praise for England midfielder Fran Kirby.

Kirby, who was heartbreakingly ruled out of this summer's tournament for the Lionesses, lavished praise on "amazing" German striker Alexandra Popp after she notched a brace in the victory.

Popp scored two trademark headers in the 11th and 39th minute of the game and ITV pundits Kirby and Arsenal star Kim Little both pinpointed her performance as evidence of her tournament winning quality.

"You can see her there she's pushing two people out of the way like 'no, I'm going to come and get this ball and win it' - and it's too close for the goalkeeper to react" said the Chelsea midfielder on Popp's second goal.

England Euro 2022 winner Fran Kirby was full of praise for German forward Alexandra Popp. Cr: Getty Images

"I think it just shows her motivation, her passion and her aggression to go and win it. The delivery was great because you get a flick on it and it ends up in the back of the net. A bit of an unorthodox finish but she's amazing airily with header ability and everything to do with her game" added Kirby.

The result means Germany have at taken the biggest win at tournament so far, beating Japan's 5-0 victory over Zambia.

Klara Bühl was also on the scoresheet for Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's team, with two own goals from Hanane Aït El Haj and Yasmin Mrabet sandwiched in between a late strike from Bayern Munich forward Lea Schüller.