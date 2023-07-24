With every major tournament comes a new superstar, a previously unknown entity that flies into the public conscious after guiding their country to glory on the big stage.

Often, those stars are unknown teenagers who are making their first steps in professional football, thrown in at the deep end with the limelight of a World Cup and rising to the challenge like a seasoned pro.

However, those of you who keep a close eye on teams across the world will know there are already a number of teenage talents making a noise in their homeland and ready to signal their arrival on the biggest stage.

Want to know who the teenage talents are before the tournament begins tomorrow? Here is our list of the top 8 teenage stars set to light up the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

1 . Linda Caicedo (Colombia) Still just 18-years-old, the striker is the darling of Colombian women's football with an eye watering list of honours for a player of such tender years. She won both the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Silver Ball and FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Bronze Boot last year and was top scorer in Copa Libertadores Femenina twice before she moved to Real Madrid earlier this year. Talent.

2 . Salma Paralluelo (Spain) The 19-year-old Barcelona forward has enjoyed an incredible first season at the Nou Camp, scoring 10 goals in 15 games since her move from Villarreal. Direct, dangerous and deadly, Paralluelo could shine on the big stage as she has done for Barca.

3 . Melchie Dumornay (Haiti) Already pointed out in our 20 players to watch this summer is the soon-to-be Lyon midfielder who is carrying the hopes of a nation at the age of just 19. Dumornay has lit up the Division 1 Féminine for Reims, she has the potential to be one of the best midfielder’s on the planet.

4 . Alyssa Thompson (USA) Considered the brightest young star in USA’s squad, Angel City’s teen sensation could find herself at the forefront of the reigning champions forward line this summer. Full of pace and intelligent running, Thompson has a keen eye for goal and will be one to keep an eye on for years to come.