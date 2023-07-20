The likes of England, Spain and USA will all be battling it out during the Women’s World Cup this summer

The 2023 Women’s World Cup is the biggest in the history of the competition with a record-breaking 32 nations dreaming of lifting the sport's most coveted prize.

Many people’s eyes will be on European champions England ahead of the historic event and Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses are aiming to become world champions for the first time with a star-studded team featuring the likes of Lucy Bronze, Ella Toone and Keira Walsh.

England are hoping to progress all the way in this year’s competition after a heartbreaking exit in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup in France.

But which nation lifted the historic trophy last time out and who did they beat in the final?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who won the 2019 Women’s World Cup?

The United States of America are the most successful team in Women's World Cup history with four titles. (Getty Images)

The United States of America were crowned champions of the 2019 World Cup in France and extended their record as the most successful team in the history of the competition with four titles.

The likes of Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan were the stars of the show for The Stars and Stripes and the duo scored six goals each to finish as the tournament’s top scorers along with England’s Ellen White.

Other standout performances came from Crystal Dunn, Julie Ertz and Rose Lavelle, who joined Rapione in the team of the tournament.

Here is the full USA starting 11 selected for the 2019 World Cup final

GK - Alyssa Naeher

RB - Kelley O’Hara

CB - Abby Dahlkemper

CB - Becky Sauerbrunn

LB - Crystal Dunn

CM - Sam Mewis

CM - Julie Ertz

CM - Rose Lavelle

RF - Tobin Heath

CF - Alex Morgan

LF - Megan Rapinoe

USA’s route to World Cup glory

Sarina Wiegman was the manager of Netherlands at the 2019 World Cup. (Getty Images)

USA entered the 2019 World Cup as defending champions after a comfortable 5-2 victory over Japan in the 2015 edition of the tournament.

They began their world title defence in perfect fashion with a record-breaking 13-0 victory over Thailand before further victories over Chile and Sweden.

USA continued to show their quality in the knockout stages and back-to-back braces from Megan Rapinoe fired USA to 2-1 victories over Spain and France.

Jill Ellis’s side faced their toughest test yet in the semi-finals against Phil Nevilles’ England but they ultimately progressed 2-1 thanks to first half goals from Christen Press and Alex Morgan.

USA were then paired with former European champions Netherlands in the final, who were managed at the time by Sarina Wiegman.

The Stars and Stripes triumphed in the final 2-0 after goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle.

This made Ellis the first manager in 81 years to successfully defend the world title. The previous manager to achieve the feat was Vittorio Pozzo with Italy’s men's team in 1934 and 1938.

Can the USA win the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

USA are hot favourites to defend their world crown for a third consecutive tournament according to the bookmakers.

They are blessed with a star-studded team with bags of experience including Alyssa Naeher, Kelley O’Hara, Crystal Dunn, Rose Lavelle, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe who have all previously tasted success on the world stage.