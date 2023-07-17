Here is your complete lowdown to every team competing in Group E at the UEFA Women’s World Cup 2023 this month - USA, Netherlands, Portugal, Vietnam

Group E includes BOTH of the Women’s World Cup finalists from 2019. Cr: Getty Images

After winning the European Championship on home soil last summer, anticipation for the UEFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand couldn’t be higher for Lionesses fans as they count down the days until the tournament gets underway on July 20.

With big crowds, big names and the most exciting Women’s World Cup ever on the horizon, we have pieced together a complete guide to every single nation competing in the tournament as we lead up to the opening game at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, when it comes to those of us in England, who, when and what Sarina Wiegman’s side will face this summer is main priority as we look to see what players and nations have to offer as the Lionesses look for success down under.

Want to know more about the nations competing in Group D? We’ve put together a handy guide to preview the tournament, group by group, which we will be releasing day by day in the run up to the tournament. So, without further ado, here is our list of each Group A side, including our tips for key player, full squad, tournament odds and loads more.

United States

Head coach: Vlatko Andonovski

Key Player: Megan Rapinoe

While she may not feature as regular at club or international level, a ‘Pinoe’ that knows this is her final World Cup is a force that may be unplayable. Her experience in winning trophies, her leadership and that little bit of extra motivation means she is still the USA’s most important player.

One to watch: Sophia Smith

Hardly unknown, the 22-year-old is a NWSL goal-machine and has transferred her form to the international stage. Deadly in front of goal, few are playing at the level of Smith over the past few years.

Full Squad:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Goalkeepers: Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit)

Defenders: Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Kelley O'Hara (Gotham FC), Alana Cook (OL Reign), Emily Sonnet (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage)

Midfielders: Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Julie Ertz (Angel City FC), Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville), Lindsey Horan (Lyon), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit), Kristie Mewis (Gotham FC)

Forwards: Lynn Williams (Gotham FC), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)

Fixtures:

July 22– USA v Vietnam (2am, Auckland)

July 27 - USA v Netherlands (2am, Wellington)

Aug 1 – Portugal v USA (8am, Auckland)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Best ever World Cup finish: Winners (1991, 1999, 2015, 2019)

Tournament odds: 5/2 - tournament favourites

Prediction: Semi-finals

Can the US win a fifth World Cup?

Netherlands

Head coach: Andries Jonker

Key Player: Lieke Martens

With injuries to a number of the Dutch’s key forwards (Vivianne Miedema and Romée Leuchter will be huge misses), the experience and creative ability of Martens will be even more important than usual But with 59 goals in 145 games from a wide forward position - who’s betting against her? Not us.

One to watch: Victoria Pelova

A January signing for Arsenal, the young midfielder has started life in North London very brightly and has already started adding those types of performances for her national team. Pelova will shine at the World Cup.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Daphne van Domselaar (Aston Villa), Lize Kop (Unattached), Jacintha Weimar (Feyenoord)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defenders: Stefanie van der Gragt (Unattached), Dominique Janssen (VfL Wolfsburg), Merel van Dongen (Atlético Madrid), Aniek Nouwen (Chelsea), Lynn Wilms (VfL Wolfsburg), Kerstin Casparij (Manchester City), Caitlin Dijkstra (Twente)

Midfielders: Sherida Spitse (Ajax), Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon), Jackie Groenen (Paris Saint-Germain), Jill Roord (Manchester City), Victoria Pelova (Arsenal), Damaris Egurrola (Lyon), Jill Baijings (Bayern Munich), Wieke Kaptein (Twente)

Forwards: Lieke Martens (Paris Saint-Germain), Lineth Beerensteyn (Juventus), Renate Jansen (Unattached), Esmee Brugts (Unattached), Katja Snoeijs (Everton)

Fixtures:

July 23 – Netherlands v Portugal (8:30am, Dunedin)

July 27 - USA v Netherlands (2am, Wellington)

Aug 1 – Vietnam v Netherlands (8am, Dundedin)

Best ever World Cup finish: Runners-up (2019)

Tournament odds: 20/1

Prediction: Quarter-finals

While they are missing key striker Vivianne Miedema, the likes of Victoria Pelova, Jill Roord and Daniëlle van der Donk ensure the Dutch are right in amongst the list of potential winners.

Portugal

Head coach: Francisco 'Mina' Neto

Key Player: Jessica Silva

The first Portugese player to win the UEFA Women’s Champions League and still one of her countries key players. Currently lining up for Benfica, Silva has picked up bags of experience from her time at clubs such as Lyon, Braga and Kansas City Current.

One to watch: Kika Nazareth

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the rising stars of Portugese football, Nazareth is just 20-years-old but is held in high esteem for her country and could be one of the break out stars at the tournament.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ines Pereira (Servette), Patricia Morais (Braga), Rute Costa (Benfica)

Defenders: Joana Marchao (Parma), Lucia Alves (Benfica), Carole Costa (Benfica), Ana Seica (Benfica), Diana Gomes (Sevilla), Silvia Rebelo (Benfica), Catarina Amado (Benfica)

Midfielders: Dolores Silva (Braga), Fatima Pinto (Alaves), Andreia Norton (Benfica), Andreia Jacinto (Real Sociedad), Tatiana Pinto (Levante), Kika Nazareth (Benfica), Ana Rute (Braga)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Forwards: Diana Silva (Sporting), Ana Borges (Sporting), Ana Capeta (Sporting), Jessica Silva (Benfica), Carolina Mendes (Braga), Telma Encarnacao (Maritimo)

Fixtures:

July 23 – Netherlands v Portugal (8:30am, Dunedin)

July 27 - Portugal v Vietnam (8:30am, Hamilton)

Aug 1 – Portugal v USA (8am, Auckland)

Best ever World Cup finish: First appearance

Tournament odds: 100/1

Prediction: Knocked out at Group Stage

Jessica Silva will be pivotal to Portugal in a very tough group that includes both of the 2019 finalists.

Vietnam

Head coach: Mai Duc Chung

Key Player: Huynh Nhu

The only player to ply her trade in Europe, she is a key feature of Portugese side Vilaverdense and, of course, is one of the most talented players in Vietnam’s ranks.

One to watch: Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha

The Hanoi striker was one of the stars of the Asian Cup last year and will be vital to a Vietnam team that will need be to defensively solid and take their chances when they come. Capable through the centre of in a wide role, she is one of Asia’s best up and coming players.

Full Squad (preliminary):

Goalkeepers: Tran Thi Kim Thanh (Ho Chi Minh City), Khong Thi Hang (Than KSVN), Dao Thi Kieu Oanh (Hanoi) Doan Thi Ngoc Phurong (Ho Chi Minh City)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defenders: Churong Thi Kieu (Ho Chi Minh City), Luong Thi Thu Thuong (Than KSVN), Tran Thi Thu (Ho Chi Minh City), Hoang Thi Loan (Hanoi), Tran Thi Thuy Nga (Thai Nguyen T&T), Le Thi Diem My (Than KSVN), Tran Thi Thu Thao (Ho Chi Minh City), Nguyen Thi My Anh (Thai Nguyen T&T), Tran Thi Hai Linh (Hanoi), Tran Thi Thuy Nga (Thai Nguyen T&T), Ha Thi Ngoc Uyen (Phong Phu Ha Nam)

Midfielders: Nguyen Thi Tuyet (Phong Phu Ha Nam), Tran Thi Thuy Trang (Ho Chi Minh City), Thai Thi Thao (Hanoi), Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy (Ho Chi Minh City), Duong Thi Van (Than KSVN), Nguyen Thi Truc Huong (Than KSVN), Tran Nguyen Bao Chau (Ho Chi Minh City), Vu Thi Hoa (Ho Chi Minh City)

Forwards: Huynh Nhu (Lank Vilaverdense), Pham Hai Yen (Hanoi), Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha (Hanoi), Vu Thi Hoa (Ho Chi Minh City)

Fixtures:

July 22 – USA v Vietnam (2am, Auckland)

July 27 - Portugal v Vietnam (8:30am, Hamilton)

Aug 1 – Vietnam v Netherlands (8am, Dundedin)

Best ever World Cup finish: First appearance

Tournament odds: 1500/1