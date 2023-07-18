USA are aiming to win the women’s World Cup for the third consecutive tournament

The Women’s World Cup is one of the most highly anticipated events in this year’s sporting calendar and England’s Lionesses are hoping to once again lift silverware after their European Championship triumph last summer.

The upcoming tournament in Australia and New Zealand is the most highly coveted prize in women’s football. It is a stage which features some of the best sporting talents on the planet from all over the world including Keira Walsh, Lucy Bronze, Sam Kerr and Alexia Putellas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Women’s World Cup has taken place every four years since the inaugural tournament of 1991 and the likes of Megan Rapionoe, Carli Llyold and Homare Sawa have all written their name into the history books in recent years by guiding their country to glory.

But who is the most successful team in the history of the Women’s World Cup and have England’s Lionesses ever lifted the historic trophy?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who is the most successful team in the history of the Women's World Cup?

USA are the reigning world champions. (Getty Images)

Defending champions USA are the bookmakers favourites for glory ahead of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Vlatko Andonovski’s side have been crowned world champions in both of the last two tournaments and they are aiming to become the first team in history to win three consecutive World Cups.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Stars and Stripes have dominated the World Cup in recent years and they are the most successful team in the history of the competition with four titles. These came in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019.

Have England ever won the Women’s World Cup?

England's Women are aiming to win the World Cup for the first time. (Getty Images)

England’s Lionesses are targeting world glory this summer and they are heavily tipped to go deep into the competition in Australia and New Zealand due to the quality of players such as Lucy Bronze, Ella Toone and Alessia Russo.

The Lionesses have always been viewed as a strong team on the world stage and they have regularly been ranked inside the top 10 in the FIFA rankings.

However, The Lionesses are yet to lift any silverware on the world stage and they have never competed in a World Cup final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

England came close to breaking this record in both of the last two tournaments - but they were ultimately eliminated in the semi-final by Japan in 2015 and USA in 2019.

Who are the previous winners of the Women’s World Cup?

USA has dominated the Women’s World Cup since the inaugural competition in 1991 with four titles.

They have been the commanding force in the competition, while Germany are the second most successful nation with two titles.

Japan and Norway are the only two other countries to taste success on the world stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement