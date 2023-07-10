The BBC will show 33 games during the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is set to be one of the biggest sporting events of the summer and it features some of the most talented footballers from across the globe.

Women’s football has enjoyed a huge growth in popularity in recent years and an estimated figure of 28 million tuned in to watch BBC’s coverage of the 2019 World Cup.

The tournament is highly anticipated by fans around the world and England’s Lionesses are hoping to build on their success after a first major triumph in last year’s European Championship.

But who are the BBC presenters, pundits and commentators for this year’s tournament?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who are the BBC presenters for the Women’s World Cup?

Alex Scott is one of the presenters for the Women's World Cup coverage on BBC. (Getty Images)

Gabby Logan, Reshmin Chowdhury and Alex Scott will front the BBC’s coverage of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Logan is an experienced presenter who has been involved in sports broadcasting since 1995. She was involved in ITV’s Champions League coverage for several years before making the move to BBC Sport in 2007.

The former gymnast has hosted BBC’s Final Score, The One Show, BBC Sports Personality Of The Year and she has also frequently appeared on Match of The Day as cover for Gary Lineker.

Logan has experience covering major football tournaments and last year she was involved in the 2022 Fifa World Cup and the UEFA Women’s Euros as the Lionesses won the tournament.

Reswin Chowdhury also leads BBC’s World Cup coverage. The former Real Madrid TV presenter has worked on Match of the Day 2, the 2018 World Cup and a number of youth tournaments.

Chowdhury’s most recent experience has come with BT Sport and she has been involved in the channel's coverage for the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Alex Scott is also a familiar face to many England fans. The former right back represented the Lionesses 140 times as a pundit before forging a career as a presenter for BBC Sport and Sky Sports - covering a range of events from Match of The Day to the World Cup.

Who are the BBC pundits for the Women’s World Cup?

BBC Sport has announced a star-studded panel of pundits with international experience for England’s women's team including former Lionesses: Steph Houghton, Ellen White and Fara Williams.

White was involved in England’s Euro triumph last summer, Houghton is a former international captain and Williams is the all-time record appearance holder.

Other England icons Rachel Brown-Finnis, Anita Asante and Karen Bardsley will provide tournament analysis. While France icon Laura Georges and Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall make up the rest of the team.

Fans will be treated to a total of 33 games across BBC TV and BBC iPlayer with the remaining games taking place on ITV.