The Women’s World Cup will be heading to Australia and New Zealand in 2023

England’s Lionesses roared to victory by winning the 2022 European Championships.

They overcame old rivals and eight time european champions Germany 2-1 after extra time, to secure a first major trophy for an England senior football team in 56 years.

On a day where 87,192 packed into Wembley, an all time UEFA tournament record, the Lionesses secured legendary status and a watershed moment which will further enhance the growth of women’s football.

With the levels of excitement at an all time high for women’s football - the return of the 2023 World Cup will promise to keep fans enthralled as Sarina Wiegman’s team aim for further glory.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Chloe Kelly of England celebrates with team mates after scoring the winning goal during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final (Getty Images)

Who will host the Women’s World Cup 2023 ?

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand. It will be the first jointly hosted competition across two nations.

When is the Women’s World Cup 2023?

The Women’s World Cup will take place from 20 July to 20 August. The tournament will be the biggest in the history of the women’s game with the competition being expanded from 24 teams (in 2019) to 32 for the first time.

Fans during the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Final (Getty Images)

What venues will be used for the Women’s World Cup 2023?

The Women’s World Cup 2023 final will be held at Stadium Australia in Sydney. Here is the full list of the host cities and stadiums at the tournament.

Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide

Eden Park, Auckland

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne

Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth

Stadium Australia, Sydney

Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

Wellington Stadium, Wellington

When is the draw for the Women’s World Cup 2023?

The final draw for the group stage of the tournament will take place in Aotea Centre in Auckland, New Zealand, on 22 October.

For the draw, the 32 teams will be allocated into four pots based on their FIFA Women’s World Rankings. The teams competing will be drawn into eight groups of four teams.

Which teams have qualified for the Women’s World Cup 2023?

The host nations Australia and New Zealand have automatically secured qualification for next summer’s tournament.

England have not yet qualified for the tournament, with two matches left to play in their qualifying group. However, they have enjoyed a very successful qualification campaign so far and have won eight of their eight games.

The following teams have already secured qualification for the main tournament:

Australia

New Zealand

Japan

South Korea

China PR

Phillipines

Vietnam

Sweden

Spain

France

Denmark

USA

Canada

Costa Rica

Jamaica

Zambia

Morocco

Nigeria

South Africa

Colombia

Brazil

England’s record in the Women’s World Cup

England have qualified for five of the last eight World Cup tournaments. They have reached the quarter-finals on three occasions and the semi-finals on two occasions, the most recent being in 2019 when they were beaten by eventual winners USA.

Who is the most successful team in the Women’s World Cup?

The USA have been a dominant force in Women’s football since the Women’s World Cup was formed in 1991. The USA have won a record four World Cups in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019.

How to watch the Women’s World Cup 2023?