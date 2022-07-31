England Women beat Germany in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley.

England have won the European Championships for the first time in their history.

Chloe Kelly’s winner in extra-time was enough for the Lionesses to win their first piece of silverware at Wembley.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just shy of 90,000 fans were in attendance in the national stadium to watch the Three Lions write a new chapter.

Germany were without key player Alex Pop, who scored a brace against France in the semi-finals, which played into the hosts’ hands.

The first-half was nervy for both sides and real clear-cut chances were few and far between.

England found themselves on the back foot early in the second-half, with Lina Magull causing problems.

However, they rode out the early pressure and took the lead when Manchester United forward Ella Toone expertly chipped the ball over Merle Frohms to send Wembley wild.

The ecstasy in the crowd didn’t last too long though as the dangerous Magull pounced 10 minutes before the end to send the game into extra-time.

The final 30 minutes proved to be quiet before England’s Chloe Kelly scrambled the ball home in a goal that will go down in history.

Speaking after the game, Kelly told the BBC: “Oh my God. Look at them (the fans). It is amazing honestly. Thank you every single person that got out to support us. This is unreal.

“This is what dreams are made of, as a young girl watching women’s football and now this, it is unbelievable.”

England boss Sarina Wiegman added: “I don’t even know what is going on. It is incredible.