As England prepares for the final of the Women’s Euros, calls are growing for an additional bank holiday should the team triumph over Germany on Sunday (31 July).

Fans took to social media after the Lionesses beat Sweden 4-0 in the semi-final on Tuesday (26 July), requesting a special holiday to celebrate what would be a historic victory.

England Women have never won a World Cup or Euros in their history.

However, this year, they were widely tipped as one of the favourites to win the competition - and now the Lionesses taking home the elusive trophy looks more likely than ever.

But who has backed the calls for a public bank holiday, and what has the Government said about one?

What the Government said

The Government has currently ruled out granting an additional bank holiday should England emerge victorious from the tournament, saying that the cost would be “considerable”.

A spokesperson said: “The Lionesses have done England proud with their fantastic run to the Euro 2022 final.

“The whole country will be roaring them on and hopefully watching a famous victory against Germany on Sunday evening. We will certainly be celebrating their success.

“However, the current pattern of public and bank holidays is well established and while an additional bank holiday may benefit some communities and sectors the cost to the economy of an additional bank holiday is considerable.”

The comments come as the cost of living crisis continues, with the Office for National Statistics reporting that UK inflation has hit a 40-year high.

Who was supporting the bank holiday?

Leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer backed the calls for a bank holiday.

He told The Mirror: “The whole country will be roaring on the Lionesses in the final on Sunday.

“They have already done us proud, but if they win, it will be a truly historic event - one that should be marked with a proper day of celebration, where clubs can open and promote access for women and girls.”

Conservative former sports minister Tracey Crouch and Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey also told the paper they supported the idea.

Has this happened before?

When the men’s team qualified for the final of the 2020 Euros, Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced similar pressure to call a bank holiday if the team claimed victory.

England ultimately lost to Italy on penalties, but when asked about the prospect of a bank holiday before the match, Mr Johnson kept his cards close to his chest.

He instead said that announcing a holiday would be “tempting fate”.

How can I watch the final of the Women’s Euros?

The final between England and Germany will take place at Wembley Stadium this Sunday (31 July).

The match kicks off at 5pm and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

It is predicted to see the biggest UK TV audience in history for a women’s football match.

The pre-match action starts at 4pm, and viewers can also stream the game on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website, or on UEFA.tv.