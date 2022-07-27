My England memberships help with acquiring tickets to watch England in Women’s Euros 2022 final.

After an extremely successful group and knockout stage of the Women’s Euros tournament, in which England have scored 20 goals and conceded just one, the Lionesses have made it through to the final of the competition.

England breezed through their group stage with relative ease before facing their hardest fixture against Spain in the quarter-final.

However, the Lionesses prevailed, beating their opponents 2-1 in extra-time before taking on Sweden in Tuesday 26 July’s semi final.

Despite Sweden being the highest ranked team in the tournament and the second ranked team in the world, England were able to net four goals without conceding one and earn their place in Sunday’s final.

Wembley will host England and either Germany or France on Sunday’s grand finale. This tournament has seen attendance records smashed out the park with the previous overall single competition record surpassed on just the second matchday.

240,055 people attended the 2017 tournament which took place in the Netherlands but this benchmark was quickly brushed passed during Matchday 2’s game between France and Belgium.

England Lionesses beat Sweden 4-0 in Semi-Final

68,871 spectators turned out to watch England beat Austria 1-0 in the opening fixture of the tournament, already breaking a record for the biggest attendance at a Women’s Euros match which had stood since 2013.

Sunday’s final is set to see another high attendance with Wembley Stadium having a capacity for 90,000 fans.

Here is all you need to know about tickets for the Women’s Euros final...

When is the Women’s Euros 2022 final?

England will play either Germany or France on Sunday 31 July 2022. The match is scheduled to kick off at 5pm BST.

Wembley will host the grand finale of the competition with the attendance record for the tournament expected to be broken.

How to buy tickets for Women’s Euros 2022 final

Tickets for the final between England and either France or Germany will be available to purchase through the UEFA website.

Fans will have to create a free account with the UEFA website in order to acquire tickets.

It is also possible to buy tickets through England Football for those with a My England Football membership. My England is a free-to-join rewards programme which offers updates and offers before they are released to the general public.

Tickets are also available to buy through LiveFootballtickets.

How to watch Women’s Euros 2022 final

For those unable to watch the final at Wembley, the BBC will be showing the match live on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer on Sunday afternoon.

Coverage will begin at 4pm with Gabby Logan, Ian Wright and Alex Scott leading the punditry while the likes of Robyn Cowen, Vicki Sparks and Jonathan Pearce will be in contention to take up the main commentary.

Showcase Cinemas are also showing the final in all of their cinemas. Tickets are free but must be acquired in advance in order to secure a seat.

Who will feature in the England squad on Sunday?

Sarina Wiegman has kept her first XI the same throughout the tournament. No fresh injuries have been reported ,leading us to believe she will pick the same side that has thrived throughout the competition:

Mary Earps (GK), Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright, Leah Williamson, Rachel Daly, Kiera Walsh, Beth Mead, Georgia Stanway, Fran Kirby, Lauren Hemp, Ellen White.