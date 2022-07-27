Showcase Cinemas will screen the rest of England’s matches in the tournament - including Sunday’s final

Showcase Cinemas will screen all of the remaining England Women’s Euro 2022 games at its English cinemas across the nation.

Football fans will be able to get in on the action and watch England take on either Germany or France in Sunday 31 July’s final at Wembley.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sweden were defeated 4-0 by the Lionesses as they strolled to victory at Bramall Lane last night (Tuesday 26 July) and now its time to turn our attention to Sunday’s grand finale.

You can watch the game on the big screen at your nearest Showcase Cinema as England battle it out to be crowned European champions for the first time.

The 2017 Euros saw the England team enjoy its best ever finish, reaching the semi-finals before falling to a 3-0 defeat to the Dutch.

However, on home turf this year, England have been hoping they can go one step further and reach the final. With this target reach, all eyes will be on whether the Lionesses can lift the historic trophy at Wembley.

How to book tickets to watch England at Showcase Cinemas?

Showcase Cinemas will screen the rest of England’s matches in the tournament.

The final will be shown where England will face either Germany or France.

If you have reserved tickets and are not at the cinema 10 minutes before the kick off time, these may be reallocated.

Tickets will be allocated on a first come first served basis - and they are free of charge.

To watch the Euros at your local Showcase Cinema, visit the website for more information and to book online.

What’s been said?

Mark Barlow, UK General Manager of Showcase Cinemas, said: “We can’t wait to see the game tomorrow.

“England have a real chance this year and we’re hopeful the team can go all the way.”

Mr Barlow added: “Whilst the Euros will be played in stadiums across the country, we know not every fan will be able to attend the matches.