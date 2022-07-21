England are through to the semi-finals of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 tournament after beating Spain 2-1.

England survived a quarter-final scare to make it through to their home Euros tournament after coming back from 0-1 down to beat Spain 2-1 in extra time.

They now await their fate as the remaining quarter-final matches are yet to take place between Germany and Austria; Sweden and Belgium; and France against the current reigning champions, the Netherlands.

The women’s Euros tournament so far this year have enjoyed sell-out stadiums and this year’s competition will surpass the previous tournament’s attendance record.

In 2017, 240,055 attended the tournament, hosted by the Netherlands, but 2022 has seen already a total of 248,075 fans at stadiums with six matches still left to play.

Additionally, last night’s (Wednesday 20 July) match saw the tournament’s peak TV audience with a total of 7.6million tuning in to watch the game either on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

As six teams prepare for their quarter-final matches and England gear up for their semi-final fixture, NationalWorld takes a look at who has previously won the prestigious tournament:

Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring in Netherlands win over Denmark in 2017 final

Who is the most successful nation at Women’s Euros?

Germany are the most successful side at this competition, having won the tournament a total of seven times.

West Germany won the European Championships in 1989, beating finalists Norway on home soil.

Germany then won seven out of the next eight tournaments, and six in a row from 1995 to 2013.

List of final results:

1989: Germany 4-1 Norway

1995: Germany 3-2 Sweden

1997: Germany 2-0 Italy

2001: Germany golden goal over Sweden

2005: Germany 3-1 Norway

2009: Germany 6-2 England

2013: Germany 1-0 Norway

Who else has won the Women’s Euros tournament?

Norway have won the Women’s Euros tournament twice while Sweden and the Netherlands each have one win apiece.

Sweden were the first ever winners of the tournament, bagging the European Competition for Women’s Football, as it was then called, in 1984.

They beat England in a penalty shoot-out after a two-legged final left the sides all square at 1-1.

Norway won the competition in 1987 and again in 1993. In 1987, Norway beat their Scandinavian neighbours Sweden 2-1 and in 1993, they beat the hosts Italy 1-0.

Has England ever won the Women’s Euros?

England Lionesses have never won a major tournament. They have reached the women’s Euros twice - 1987 and 2009.

They will hope that hosting the tournament this year will give them the necessary advantage to lift the prestigious trophy for the first time in their history.

Previous winners and finalists of Women’s Euros

When is the 2022 Women’s Euros final?

The final of the Women’s Euros tournament is set to take place on Sunday 31 July with kick off scheduled for 5pm BST.

It will be held at Wembley Stadium in London.

Before this final, there are still three quarter-final matches to take place and two semi-final fixtures:

Quarter-finals:

England v Spain: Wednesday 20 July (Result: 2-1)

Germany v Austria: Thursday 21 July 8pm

Sweden v Belgium: Friday 22 July 8pm

France v Netherlands: Saturday 23 July 8pm

Semi-finals: