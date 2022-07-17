Temperatures are set to hit new highs in parts of the UK over the next few days

Cinema chain Showcase has offered free entry to red-haired people during the UK heatwave.

Temperatures are soaring in the UK over the next few days, with the Met Office warning that some areas may reach 40C next for the first time in UK history.

Cinema chain Showcase has therefore decided to offer redheads - who are thought to be more sensitive to the sun than others - free entry to their cinemas on Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 July.

One ticket per red-haired person can be claimed per day at local box offices. There will be no reimbursements for previously purchased tickets.

Mark Barlow, UK general manager for Showcase Cinemas, said: “While the UK enjoys some much-needed sunny weather, we know how hard some people find the heat.

“That’s why, to tackle the heatwave, we’re offering redheads free entry to our cinema screens this Monday and Tuesday, so they’ll be able to enjoy some of the amazing films on offer in the comfort of our air-conditioned cinema screens and ensure they stay protected from the sun.”

Which films can I see?

Films screening at Showcase cinemas on Monday and Tuesday include:

Thor: Love and Thunder

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

The Gray Man

Lightyear

Minions: The Rise of Gru

What is the weather forecast for Monday and Tuesday?

The Met Office forecast said Monday will see a “good deal of sunshine” and become “exceptionally hot across much of England and Wales, whilst very warm across Northern Ireland and Scotland, hot in parts of the east”.