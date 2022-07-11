Temperatures are forecast to hit 34C in parts of the UK this week

Brits are being warned to be wary of the “serious” health implications of the hot weather this week, as a sweltering heatwave sweeps the UK.

Highs of 33C are forecast in some areas on Monday (1 July), with central, southern and eastern England all experiencing rising temperatures.

Brits are being warned to be wary of the “serious” health implications of the hot weather (Composite: Kim Mogg / NationalWorld)

Today could mark the hottest day of the year so far, with the UK’s record high for this year currently standing at 32.7C, which was recorded at Heathrow on 17 June.

The hot temperatures are expected to last throughout the week and should stay in the high 20s for most, with the mercury forecast to rise even higher at the weekend to 31C in places such as London, Reading and Oxford.

It means much of the UK will be hotter than some of the world’s top beach destinations, including the Maldives and Marbella.

The Met Office and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have issued a level three heat health alert from 9am on Monday to 9am on Friday in the east and south-east of England, with the rest of the nation having a level 2 alert in place.

People are being urged to take precautions in the warm weather and to be aware of the direct health effects of extreme heat, including heatstroke and dehydration.

What are the symptoms of dehydration?

Dehydration is a common symptom of extreme heat and occurs when the body loses more fluid than it is taking in.

When the normal water content of your body is reduced, this upsets the balance of salts and sugar in your body, affecting the way it functions. If left untreated, symptoms can worsen and become a more serious problem.

Early warning signs of dehydration include:

Feeling thirsty

Dark yellow and strong smelling urine

Feeling dizzy or lightheaded

Feeling tired

Dry mouth, lips and eyes

Urinating little and fewer than four times per day

A lack of fluids is the most common cause of dehydration, but it can occur more easily if you are suffering from heatstroke, have a high temperature of 38C or above, have diabetes, or you have been vomiting or have diarrhoea.

How can I treat dehydration?

If you are severely dehydrated your body needs to be replenished with the sugar, salts and minerals it lost.

Oral rehydration sachets are a good way to do this, which a pharmacist can recommend, or you can drink lots of water. Try to avoid large amounts of tea or coffee as these are high in caffeine.

If you feel too hot, it is advised that you move to a cool place, lie down with your feet slightly raised, and apply cold water to your skin to help bring your body temperature down.

You should call 999 or go to A&E if:

you are feeling unusually tired

you are confused and disorientated

any dizziness when you stand up doesn’t go away

you haven’t urinated for eight hours

your pulse is weak or rapid

you have fits (seizures)