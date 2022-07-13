The Met Office has said that the heatwave may peak over the weekend and early next week

In the UK, people are currently experiencing some of the hottest weather in living memory.

The heatwave , which began on Thursday 7 July, looks set to continue, and it has been reported that Sunday 17 July will be the hottest day the UK has ever seen.

The Met Office has even warned of a possibility that temperatures in Britain may r each 40°C by mid-July .

This has led to many parents questioning whether or not their child’s school may shut if temperatures continue to soar.

Here’s what you need to know.

This is how warm in needs to be in the UK for schools to close and pupils to be sent home.

Will schools close in the heatwave?

There isn’t any specific law around the closing of schools due to the heat, so it remains unclear whether or not schools would shut their doors if temperatures continue to rise.

Schools in Scotland and Northern Ireland have already closed for the summer holiday break , but pupils in England and Wales are still due to attend lessons until Friday 22 July.

In a similarity to the rules around adults leaving the workplace when temperatures get too high , however, the government hasn’t specified a maximum temperature that the classroom has to reach before pupils can be sent home.

It is, therefore, likely to fall to individual schools in England and Wales to make a decision about whether or not to close their doors early for the summer break due to the heat.

What does the law say?

Employers have a legal obligation to ensure that the temperature in the workplace is “reasonable”, as outlined by the Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992.

In addition, it is also the duty of employers to ensure that the air in the office is clean and fresh for their staff.

The same principles can be applied to the temperatures and conditions in the classroom for children, and schools do follow the same regulations.

How hot does it have to be before pupils can leave their classroom?

As previously mentioned, the government hasn’t set a specific temperature that schools or workplaces have to reach before pupils and workers are allowed to go home.

Efforts have, however, been made in the past to put one into place.

In 2006, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) released a briefing that highlighted the temperatures that it believes should be maintained in various workplaces for the health and safety of workers.

It said that it believes a maximum temperature of 30C should be set by employers, but that it should be reduced to a maximum of 27C for those doing strenuous work.

The TUC added that employers should still aim to keep temperatures below 24C and take note if employees say they are uncomfortable because of the temperature.

Again, the same principles can be applied to classrooms and students.

What should schools do to make sure their classrooms are safe to work in?

There are a number of things that can be done in schools to ensure the conditions are safe and comfortable for pupils to do their work.

Once again, school bosses can look to some guidelines set out for workplaces to help them look after their staff and students.

According to the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (ACAS), employers should carry out a risk assessment for the health and safety of their workers in order to determine whether the workplace is a safe environment in which to work.

The HSE states that employers must take six factors into account when assessing whether their workplace is safe to work in.

They are air temperature, radiant temperature, air velocity, humidity, what clothing they wear and the average rate at which they work.

The HSE has also created a thermal comfort checklist , which it recommends employers ask employees to fill out in order to determine if they’re experiencing discomfort relating to high temperatures.

If people are working outdoors, it’s the employer’s responsibility to introduce rest breaks for them and encourage them to hydrate regularly.

If people usually wear business clothes to work, then it is advised that employers allow them to adopt a casual dress code for their comfort during hot weather.

Translating this advice into a school environment may mean ensuring children are drinking plenty of water, especially during their break times or during physical education lessons when they are outside, and also relaxing school uniform rules.

When will the heatwave end?

The Met Office’s long-range forecast states that the heatwave is expected to continue until at least early next week.

“Through the weekend and early next week, sunny and dry conditions will prevail for most under the influence of high pressure, though showers are likely across the north-west at times.

“Away from the North West, temperatures will rise through the weekend, with most areas becoming very warm or hot by Sunday, with the potential for an exceptionally hot spell in parts of central, south, or east England.

“Thundery showers are occasionally possible in the south and south-west too, spreading erratically northwards and eastwards.”