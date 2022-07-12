The heatwave lasted for around two months, from late June to late August, and the extreme weather led to a drought

It may have been almost 50 years since 1976, but there’s one thing people always remember about that year - the heat.

The summer was so hot that it is widely remembered across the UK, with subsequent heatwaves in 1995, 1997, 2003, 2006 and 2018 all being compared to that of 1976.

The heatwave, which took place 46 years ago, was one of the longest in living memory and triggered the most significant drought for at least the last 150 years.

So, what exactly happened during the 1976 heatwave, how long did it last and just how hot did it get?

Here’s what you need to know.

People relaxing on a summer day during the heatwave of summer 1976.

What happened during the summer 1976 heatwave?

The summer of 1976 saw the second hottest summer average temperatures in the UK since records began in and around 1910.

It was one of the driest, sunniest and warmest summers, through June, July and August, of the 20th century.

Prior to 1976, the heatwave of 1955 took the record of the hottest summer, with a high temperature of 33.8 °C recorded in the UK.

The hottest summer before that was reported to be in 1826.

How hot were the temperatures in 1976?

The hottest temperature recorded during the summer of 1976 was 35.9 °C.

Heathrow had 16 consecutive days over 30 °C, from 23 June to 8 July, and for 15 consecutive days from 23 June to 7 July temperatures reached 32.2 °C elsewhere in England.

In total, temperatures exceeded 35 °C on five days.

On 28 June, temperatures reached 35.6 °C in Southampton, the highest June temperature recorded in the UK.

The hottest day of all was 3 July, with temperatures reaching 35.9 °C (96.6 °F) in Cheltenham.

Was there a drought during the summer of 1976?

The soaring temperatures led to their being a severe drought in the summer of 1976.

The effect on domestic water supplies led to the passing of a Drought Act 1976 by parliament and Minister for Drought, Denis Howell, was appointed.

There was widespread water rationing and public standpipes in some affected areas.

Reservoirs were at an extremely low level, as were some rivers. The rivers Don, Sheaf, Shire Brook and Meers Brook, which are all in Sheffield, ran completely dry.

The drought was at its most severe in August of that year.

Parts of the south west went 45 days without any rain in July and August. Forest fires broke out in parts of Southern England.

In total, 50,000 trees were destroyed at Hurn Forest in Dorset.

Crops were also badly hit, with £500 million worth of crops failing, and this led to food prices increasing.

When did the summer heatwave of 1976 end?

In the last week of August 1976, days after Denis Howell was appointed Minister for Drought, severe thunderstorms brought rain to some places in the UK for the first time in weeks.

The two months that followed, September and October 1976 were both very wet months.