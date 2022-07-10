A heatwave is expected to bring scorching temperatures across the UK.

Soaring temperatures and heatwave conditions are expected across large swaths of the UK.

The Met Office expects temperatures to push 30C on Sunday (10 July) in some areas.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

London and south-east England are expected to see highs of 29C and clear skies during the afternoon, making the country hotter than parts of the Maldives.

The heatwave will continue into next week, with temperatures set to soar above 32C on Tuesday, potentially making it the warmest day of the year so far.

A heat-health alert has also been issued for some regions, with those in affected areas advised to shade or cover windows and check on the vulnerable and the elderly.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) warning will be in force from July 11 until July 15, including regions in the South East and East of England.

Vigo in Spain will start issuing fines to holidaymakers for urinating in the sea (Photo: Getty Images)

But what is the hottest day on record in the UK?

When was the hottest day on record?

The Met Office has declared that Thursday 25July 2019 is the hottest day on record.

A temperature of 38.7°C was recorded in Cambridge.

It surpassed the previous record of 38.5°C, which was recorded in Faversham, Kent, in August 2003.

Dr Mark McCarthy, from the Met Office National Climate Information Centre, said: “Historically UK summer heatwaves would typically tend to peak in the low 30s Celsius with extreme events reaching the mid-30s.

“The UK climate has been warming since the mid 20th Century, and this has been accompanied by similar increase in the hottest day of the year, which for the most recent decade has been 0.8C higher when compared with the period 1961-1990.

“Climate change has increased the likelihood and severity of heatwave episodes across Europe, which will have also increased the risks of a 40.0 C temperature event in the UK.”

This isn’t necessarily going to happen – it’s one potential predicted temperature, recorded as part of a number of possibilities modelled by the Met’s forecast system – but it’s surprising nonetheless.

Where was it recorded?

The hottest day on record - Thursday 25 July 2019 - was recorded at the Cambridge Botanical Garden.

The recording was taken at the University of Cambridge Botanic Garden - which houses a Met Office climate observation site reporting every 24 hours.

What is the hottest temperature recorded on Earth?

The hottest day on record, according to the Guinness World Records, was recorded at Greenland Ranch, Death Valley, California.

A temperature of 56.7°C (134°F) was recorded at the location on 10 July 1913.

What is a heatwave health warning?

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber heatwave warning which will be in force from 11 July until 15 July.

It will cover regions including some in the South East and East of England.

It is triggered when the Met Office confirms threshold temperatures for one of more regions have been reached for one day and the following night, and the forecast for the next day has a greater than 90 per cent confidence level that the day threshold temperature will be met.