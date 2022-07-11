An amber extreme heat warning has been issued for parts of the UK later this week

Much of the UK will see temperatures soar this week as the July heatwave continues.

The Met Office has issued an amber extreme heat warning for Sunday 17 July, with the southeast of England predicted to see temperatures rise above 35C.

The heat warning is aimed at highlighting the adverse effects of extreme heat, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.

So what are the signs of heatstroke, is it the same as heat exhaustion, and what should you do to look after yourself in the heat?

A level two heat-health alert warning has been issued ahead of the heatwave (Photo: Getty Images)

What heat warnings have been issued?

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a Level 3 heat-health alert warning for southeastern areas this week, and a Level 2 alert for much of the rest of England.

Temperatures are expected to peak on Tuesday at 33C in the southeast, while cooler conditions have spread to the north of England and Scotland.

In England and Wales, temperatures are expected to peak in the high 20s on Wednesday and Thursday, before very high temperatures are expected this weekend.

The amber extreme heat warning comes at the end of this week when temperatures will be widely above average.

What are the symptoms of heatstroke?

The UKHSA is urging people to take care in the heat and be aware of the common signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Heat exhaustion is not usually serious if you can cool down within 30 minutes, but if it turns into heatstroke, it needs to be treated as an emergency, the NHS says.

Key warning symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

a headache

dizziness and confusion

loss of appetite and feeling sick

excessive sweating and pale, clammy skin

cramps in the arms, legs and stomach

fast breathing or pulse

a high temperature of 38C or above

being very thirsty

Heatstroke can be very serious if it is not treated quickly (Photo: Adobe)

The symptoms are often the same in adults and children, although children may become floppy and sleepy.

What is the treatment for heatstroke?

If you experience any of the symptoms, it is a sign that your body needs to be cooled down.

Drinking plenty of water and applying it to your skin will help, as well as moving to a cool, shaded spot, lying down and raising your feet slightly.

If you do not start to feel better and display any of the following signs, you should call 999 immediately:

feeling unwell after 30 minutes of resting in a cool place and drinking plenty of water

not sweating even while feeling too hot

a high temperature of 40C or above

fast breathing or shortness of breath

feeling confused

a fit (seizure)

loss of consciousness

not responsive

These symptoms are all signs you may be suffering from heatstroke which can be very serious if it is not treated quickly:

How do I prevent heatstroke?

To help prevent heat exhaustion or heatstroke, the NHS recommends:

drinking lots of cold drinks, especially when exercising

taking cool baths or showers

wearing light-coloured, loose clothing

sprinkling water over skin or clothes

avoiding the sun between 11am and 3pm

avoiding excess alcohol

avoiding extreme exercise