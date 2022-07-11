The Level 3 alert is the second highest warning that the Heat-Health Alert Service can issue, just under Level 4 which is classified as a ‘national emergency’

The Heat-Health Alert Service is a service which is provided by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) from June to September and is aimed at the health sector. It covers England only.

Different alert levels are issued depending how high the probability is of regions reaching their respective Heat-Health thresholds.

The threshold temperatures are:

North East England: day max 28°C, night min 15°C

North West England: day max 30°C, night min 15°C

Yorkshire and the Humber: day max 29°C, night min 15°C

West Midlands : day max 30°C, night min 15°C

: day max 30°C, night min 15°C East Midlands : day max 30°C, night min 15°C

: day max 30°C, night min 15°C East of England: day max 30°C, night min 15°C

Southeast England: day max 31°C, night min 16°C

London : day max 32°C, night min 18°C

: day max 32°C, night min 18°C Southwest England: day max 30°C, night min 15°C

What are the alert levels?

There are four levels in total - this is how the Met office breaks up the different alert levels:

Level 1

Level 1, also known as the green alert level, is the minimum state of vigilance during the summer.

People sunbath on Brighton beach as the South of England basks in a summer heatwave on August 07, 2020 in Brighton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

During this time social and healthcare services will ensure that all awareness and background preparedness work is ongoing.

Level 2

Level 2, also known as the yellow alert level, is triggered as soon as the risk is 60% or above for threshold temperatures being reached in one or more regions on at least two consecutive days and the intervening night.

The Met Office says that this “is an important stage for social and healthcare services who will be working to ensure readiness and swift action to reduce harm from a potential heatwave”.

Level 3

Level 3, also known as an amber alert, is triggered when the Met Office confirms that the threshold temperatures for one or more regions have been reached for one day and the following night, and that the forecast for the next day has a greater than 90% confidence level that the day threshold temperature will be met.

Level 4

Level 4 is a red alert and the highest alert possible. It is listed as a “national emergency” by the Met Office.

A woman wearing a face mask arrives on the beach in the sea in Southend on Sea, south east England, on June 24, 2020 (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

A Level 4 alert is reached when a heatwave is so severe and/or prolonged that its effects extend outside the health and social care system. At this level, illness and death can occur among the fit and healthy, not just in high risk groups.

What warnings are in place?

As it stands, these are the alerts that have been put in place:

Southwest England - Level 3 (amber)

Southeast England - Level 3 (amber)

London - Level 3 (amber)

East of England - Level 3 (amber)

East Midlands - Level 3 (amber)

West Midlands - Level 2 (yellow)

North West England - Level 2 (yellow)

Yorkshire and the Humber - Level 2 (yellow)

North East England - Level 1 (green)

What has the Heat-Health Alert Service said?

In a warning released on the Met Office website, the Heat-Health Alert Service warned that there is a 90% probability of the Heat-Health Alert criteria being met in parts of England.

It said that “there is high confidence that temperatures will be widely hot across much of England on Monday, especially central and eastern areas where temperatures are likely to peak into the low 30s”.

Members of the public enjoy the warm weather in central London on July 1, 2015 (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE’N/AFP via Getty Images)

On Tuesday (12 July), a “weak cold front will sink southwards across the country” which will introduce slightly cooler air from Wednesday through to Friday, although it will still continue to feel warm.

The Heat-Health Alert Service said: “This could be a temporary less hot interlude, as renewed hot or very hot conditions may develop again during the coming weekend.

“However, there is uncertainty at present in the extent, intensity, and duration of any potential renewed hot conditions at this lead time.”

What is the NHS advice for coping in a heatwave?

According to the NHS, in England, there are on average 2,000 heat related deaths every year. The health service has therefore issued advice to ensure members of the public are equipped to handle the heat.

While a heatwave can affect anyone, the most vulnerable people are:

Older people, especially those over 75

Those who live on their own or in a care home

People who have a serious or long term illness – including heart or lung conditions, diabetes, kidney disease, Parkinson’s disease or some mental health conditions

those who may find it hard to keep cool – babies and the very young, the bed bound, those with drug or alcohol addictions or with Alzheimer’s disease

people who spend a lot of time outside or in hot places – those who live in a top floor flat, the homeless or those whose jobs are outside

People sunbathe on Primrose Hill on July 10, 2022 in London, England. Weather forecasts have predicted a heatwave across much of the UK. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

This is how the NHS advises people to cope in hot weather: