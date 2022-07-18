The Met Office has issued the UK’s first red extreme heat warning as temperatures hit the high 30s

The UK is forecast to bake in record high temperatures this week as the heatwave continues to sweep the country.

Temperatures have already hit the high 30s in some areas today (18 July), with the Met Office recording the top temperature of 34.8C in Charlwood Surrey at midday.

It is predicted that Tuesday will be even hotter and temperatures could reach 40C, which would be a new record in the UK.

The sweltering weather has forced the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to issue a level 4 heat-health alert, while the Met Office has issued the UK’s first red extreme heat warning for much of England, with both warnings covering Monday and Tuesday.

The hot weather has seen railways forced to reduce timetables and put slower running times in place due to fears of rails buckling in the heat, while London has reduced services on the Tube, with people told to only travel if necessary.

Some schools have also closed due to the heat, including Nottinghamshire and Hampshire, and additional contingency support is in place for ambulance services as they come under extreme pressure.

The UKHSA is urging people to take care in the heat and be aware of the common signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Heat exhaustion is not usually serious if you can cool down within 30 minutes, but if it turns into heatstroke, it needs to be treated as an emergency, the NHS says.

If you are out enjoying the warm weather this week, these are the key symptoms of heatstroke to be aware of, and when you should seek medical help.

1. Headache Headaches are not usually a sign of something serious, but can occur after spending too much time in the sun. Drinking lots of water should help to ease symptoms and taking paracetamol or ibuprofen.

2. Dizziness and confusion Dizziness includes feeling off-balance, lightheaded or faint, or feeling like you or things around you are spinning. It is a common symptom of dehydration and heat exhaustion, and can be treated by drinking plenty of water, rest and lying down until it passes.

3. Loss of appetite and feeling sick If you lose your appetite or feel nauseous after spending time in the sun, it could be a sign you have heatstroke. Taking regular sips of a cold drink can help with symptoms, as well as ginger or peppermint tea, or foods containing ginger.

4. Excessive sweating If you experience excessive sweating and have pale, clammy skin, you may be suffering from heatstroke. Taking cool baths or showers, sprinkling cold water over your skin or clothes, and wearing light-coloured, loose clothing should help with symptoms.