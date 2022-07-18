The UK is forecast to bake in record high temperatures this week as the heatwave continues to sweep the country.
Temperatures have already hit the high 30s in some areas today (18 July), with the Met Office recording the top temperature of 34.8C in Charlwood Surrey at midday.
It is predicted that Tuesday will be even hotter and temperatures could reach 40C, which would be a new record in the UK.
The sweltering weather has forced the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to issue a level 4 heat-health alert, while the Met Office has issued the UK’s first red extreme heat warning for much of England, with both warnings covering Monday and Tuesday.
The hot weather has seen railways forced to reduce timetables and put slower running times in place due to fears of rails buckling in the heat, while London has reduced services on the Tube, with people told to only travel if necessary.
Some schools have also closed due to the heat, including Nottinghamshire and Hampshire, and additional contingency support is in place for ambulance services as they come under extreme pressure.
The UKHSA is urging people to take care in the heat and be aware of the common signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
Heat exhaustion is not usually serious if you can cool down within 30 minutes, but if it turns into heatstroke, it needs to be treated as an emergency, the NHS says.
If you are out enjoying the warm weather this week, these are the key symptoms of heatstroke to be aware of, and when you should seek medical help.