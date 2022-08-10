The Met Office have predicted temperatures will rise this week to 35C

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK is once again sweltering under yet another summer heatwave.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 35C and the Met Office have issued a level three heat-health warning due to prolonged high temperatures.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes after the UK saw the hottest weather since records began in July, with temperatures soaring to 41C.

Water companies have issued hose pipe bans as the prolonged hot weather impacts water supplies.

People are doing whatever they can to keep cool, from tin foiling their windows to opening their loft hatch.

Here’s everything you need to know about how long this heat wave will last.

Beachgoers enjoy the sunshine as they sunbathe on the beach and play in the sea in Southend on Sea (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

How long will the heatwave last?

The heatwave is predicted to last this week, with temperatures beginning to climb on 9 August, reaching the low to mid-30s from Thursday (11 August) and eventually peaking at the weekend.

Speaking to BBC News, Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan predicted the UK would experience a “fairly widespread heatwave”.

He said: “It does look like a prolonged period of dry weather and obviously that’s bad news for southern England where some rain would really be useful now.”

When will the hot weather start?

The hot weather began on 9 August, with temperatures across the UK slowly picking up to the mid or high-20s.

When will the hot weather end?

The last day of the hot weather is expected to be Sunday 14 August.

Temperatures will dramatically drop on Monday 15 August, with thunder and lightning predicted in some regions of the UK.

A man sells vegan ice cream in Hackney during the July heatwave (Pic: Getty Images)

When is the Met Office weather warning?

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have issued a heat related weather warning which will be in place from Thursday (11 August) to Saturday (13 August).

The level three heat health alert is the third highest alert available and helps healthcare workers in England prepare for high temperatures.

A level 3 is issued when “the Heat-Health Alert thresholds have been exceeded” and “requires social and healthcare services to target specific actions at high-risk groups”.

The warning will cover much of Southern England, as well as areas of eastern Wales.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at the UKHSA said: “Temperatures will feel very warm again this week, particularly in southern and central parts of the country.

“We want everyone to enjoy the warm weather safely when it arrives, but remember that heat can have a fast impact on health.

“It’s important to ensure that people who are more vulnerable – elderly people who live alone and people with underlying health conditions – are prepared for coping during the hot weather.

“The most important advice is to ensure they stay hydrated, keep cool and take steps to prevent their homes from overheating.”

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Rudman said: “Thanks to persistent high pressure over the UK, temperatures will be rising day-on-day through this week and an Extreme heat warning has been issued.

“Temperatures are expected to peak at 35C on Friday and Saturday, or even an isolated 36C on Saturday. Elsewhere will see temperatures widely into the high 20s and low 30s Celsius.

“Coupled with the high daytime temperatures there will be some warm nights, with temperatures expected not to drop below the low 20s Celsius for some areas in the south.”

eople cool off beside the fountains in Trafalgar Square in central London on June 17, 2022

What is the Met Office heatwave forecast?

Here is the full Met Office forecast for the heatwave this week.

Tuesday 9 August

Most areas will be fine and dry with plenty of sunshine today and conditions will also be hotter than yesterday in most areas.

Cooler, cloudier and breezy in the very far north of Scotland though, patchy rain here too.

A fine, warm evening for most areas. Conditions then dry with clear skies for most areas overnight, but cloudy and breezy with patchy rain over the far north of Scotland.

Wednesday 10 August

Most areas will be fine and dry with plenty of sunshine, conditions generally a little hotter than yesterday. Cloudier and breezier across the very far north of Scotland where some rain at times, mainly later.

A fine, warm evening for most. Warm with mainly clear skies overnight and probably a few fog patches by dawn. Far north of Scotland staying cloudier with rain at times.

Thursday 11 August

Amber weather warning for heat in force.

Most places will be dry, sunny and hotter than today. Staying cloudier across the very far north of Scotland where cloud thick enough for some rain at times.

Friday 12 August - Sunday 14 August

Amber weather warning for heat in force.