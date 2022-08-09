A hot spell will develop across parts of the UK later this week

The UK is set to see temperatures soar again this week, with Met Office amber extreme heat warnings in place for some areas.

So with more hot weather on the way, these are the signs of heatstroke you need to know, and how to look after yourself in the heat.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A level two heat-health alert warning has been issued ahead of the heatwave (Photo: Getty Images)

What are the symptoms of heatstroke?

The UKHSA is urging people to take care in the heat and be aware of the common signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Heat exhaustion is not usually serious if you can cool down within 30 minutes, but if it turns into heatstroke, it needs to be treated as an emergency, the NHS says.

Key warning symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

a headache

dizziness and confusion

loss of appetite and feeling sick

excessive sweating and pale, clammy skin

cramps in the arms, legs and stomach

fast breathing or pulse

a high temperature of 38C or above

being very thirsty

The symptoms are often the same in adults and children, although children may become floppy and sleepy.

Heatstroke can be very serious if it is not treated quickly (Photo: Adobe)

What is the treatment for heatstroke?

If you experience any of the symptoms, it is a sign that your body needs to be cooled down.

Drinking plenty of water and applying it to your skin will help, as well as moving to a cool, shaded spot, lying down and raising your feet slightly.

If you do not start to feel better and display any of the following signs, you should call 999 immediately:

feeling unwell after 30 minutes of resting in a cool place and drinking plenty of water

not sweating even while feeling too hot

a high temperature of 40C or above

fast breathing or shortness of breath

feeling confused

a fit (seizure)

loss of consciousness

not responsive

These symptoms are all signs you may be suffering from heatstroke which can be very serious if it is not treated quickly:

How do I prevent heatstroke?

To help prevent heat exhaustion or heatstroke, the NHS recommends:

drinking lots of cold drinks, especially when exercising

taking cool baths or showers

wearing light-coloured, loose clothing

sprinkling water over skin or clothes

avoiding the sun between 11am and 3pm

avoiding excess alcohol

avoiding extreme exercise