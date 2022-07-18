The UK is currently experiencing the hottest weather since records began with temperatures in the south of England expected to rise to a scorching 41C

The heat is impacting large parts of England and is expected to stick around until Tuesday (19 July).

The Met Office have released their first ever red extreme heat warning as temperatures soar to highs of 41C.

People are trying lots of ways to keep cool in the warm weather from tin foiling their windows to even drinking hot drinks.

But what about your attic? Could you cool your house down if you opened your loft hatch?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Does opening my loft hatch help with hot weather?

Yes, opening the loft hatch in your attic will help your house cool down during hot weather.

Often, the warmest area of your home is your second floor.

As heat rises, if the warm air has nowhere further to go, it will stick around, leaving you with a hot and stuffy bedroom.

However, if you open your loft hatch, as hot air rises, the warm air will go up into your loft.

If you have a loft conversion, opening your loft windows is an even more effective way to ensure that the hot air trapped in your home will have somewhere to escape when it rises.

Why does hot air rise?

Hot air rises because when air is heated up it expands.

When the air expands this causes more space between the air molecules.

It becomes less dense and floats upwards, this is the same method that helps hot air balloons float.

This means that when there is hot air in your home it will rise, if it has nowhere else to go it will stay in the top level of your house, leaving it to be warm and stuffy.

As this is often the area where you sleep, it can leave you with an unpleasant night ahead.

If you give the hot air somewhere to go, by opening your loft hatch, it will rise further and go up into your attic, leaving your bedrooms a lot cooler.

What other tips can help keep my house cool?

This is just one helpful tip to keep your house cool during warm weather.

Whilst you may think that opening your windows will help cool your house, if it’s warmer outside than inside, this could end up doing the opposite.

The NHS advise you to :”Shut windows and pull down the shades when it is hotter outside. You can open the windows for ventilation when it is cooler.

“Keep rooms cool by using shades or reflective material outside the windows. If this isn’t possible, use light-coloured curtains and keep them closed (metallic blinds and dark curtains can make the room hotter).”

There has been a recent trend to use tinfoil to help cover up windows to help reflect the sun.

Another study from 2012 suggests that drinking a hot drink can help you cool down.