Benidorm holidays: Holidaymakers forced to flee beach after 'strange' thick fog engulfs entire shore
and live on Freeview channel 276
Holidaymakers in Benidorm were forced to flee a beach as it became engulfed in thick grey fog. It came as Brits back home in the UK sunbathed in warm weather.
The incident occurred on Sunday 5 May, with Tracy Stocks and her husband sharing on Facebook that they thought a fire had broken out in a nearby apartment. Tracy shared video footage on Facebook, accompanied by a message that simply read: "What happened".
The clip shows a dark grey mist engulfing the entire beach with tourists quickly packed away their belongings and fleeing. Several users responded to the post saying that the mystery cloud was a thick 'sea mist', which occurs as a result of a temperature difference between land and water.
One person said: "It's just a sea mist. Chill people", while another agreed, adding: "Oh sea mist amazing to see." A third user said: "When cold air meets warm air."
Tracy said she had never experienced anything like it. She told The Mirror: "It was really strange. We were just sunbathing and we saw what we thought was smoke coming from the new town. It circled round us and we were in the middle of it.
"Everyone was running off the beach. I didn't know if it was smoke or whatever. I thought one of the apartments was on fire. We watched it for a bit. We couldn't see any of the buildings either side or the rocks. It was just pure mist. We asked the locals what it was. Someone told us it was sea mist.
She added: "Everybody had their cameras out and even the local restaurants were coming outside and got their phones out to see what was going on. Quite a lot of us ran off. It's something you'd expect back in the UK but not in Benidorm. It was very bizarre."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.