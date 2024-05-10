Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Holidaymakers in Benidorm were forced to flee a beach as it became engulfed in thick grey fog. It came as Brits back home in the UK sunbathed in warm weather.

The incident occurred on Sunday 5 May, with Tracy Stocks and her husband sharing on Facebook that they thought a fire had broken out in a nearby apartment. Tracy shared video footage on Facebook, accompanied by a message that simply read: "What happened".

The clip shows a dark grey mist engulfing the entire beach with tourists quickly packed away their belongings and fleeing. Several users responded to the post saying that the mystery cloud was a thick 'sea mist', which occurs as a result of a temperature difference between land and water.

Holidaymakers were forced to flee off a beach in Benidorm after “bizarre” thick fog engulfed the entire shore. (Photo: Getty Images)

One person said: "It's just a sea mist. Chill people", while another agreed, adding: "Oh sea mist amazing to see." A third user said: "When cold air meets warm air."

Tracy said she had never experienced anything like it. She told The Mirror: "It was really strange. We were just sunbathing and we saw what we thought was smoke coming from the new town. It circled round us and we were in the middle of it.

"Everyone was running off the beach. I didn't know if it was smoke or whatever. I thought one of the apartments was on fire. We watched it for a bit. We couldn't see any of the buildings either side or the rocks. It was just pure mist. We asked the locals what it was. Someone told us it was sea mist.

