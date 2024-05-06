Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A holiday warning has been issued to UK tourists who are heading to the popular party destination of Magaluf in Spain. The Majorcan town is warning that it will crackdown on tourists behaving badly including clamping down on drugs, crime and spiked drinks.

It is part of the town’s latest effort to steer itself away from being branded as a boozy destination for young UK holidaymakers. The Mirror reported that the town’s mayor Juan Antoni Amengual said police will clamp down on drugs by issuing big fines to law breakers.

He said: "Almost two million tourists visit Calvia every year, many British. But Magaluf is not the jungle, nor are the British uncivilised. In the face of incivility we have zero tolerance.”

A warning has been issued to UK holidaymakers as popular destination Magaluf in Spain promises to crackdown on crime, drugs and antisocial behaviour. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

A journalist for The Mirror went undercover in Magaluf to reveal the extent of the problem in the party destination. The journalist reported that they were offered cocaine five times in one night, and witnessed a stag party buy a can of nitrous oxide aka hippy crack, before using it openly in a bar. They also saw tourists buying booze out of hours and reported that a mum from Leeds rushed to help a British teenage girl who she suspects had her drink spiked by a bartender.

Sue, a mum-of-two said: “The paramedics, the police and the bar staff were just not interested. One paramedic actually told me, ‘This happens all the time, there is nothing we can do’. In the end a group of lads put the girl in a taxi and took her to the hospital.

“I was disgusted, as a mum you don’t want to see anyone else’s children being so vulnerable. Spiking seems to be commonplace.”

The Spanish government is trying to change Magaluf’s reputation by introducing fines for boozing in the street, antisocial behaviour, and preventing the sale of alcohol past 9.30pm, with the exception of licensed venues. Hotel bosses have also injected a huge 250million euro investment to deliver more upmarket accommodation.