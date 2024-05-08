Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The bright and sunny weather may continue for the next few days, with temperatures reaching 26°C in the south on Saturday - making it the hottest day of the year. Unfortunately this perfect outdoor weather may be short-lived as rain and showers become more widespread beginning next week and likely lasting until the end of the month, said the Met Office.

The national forecasters said while there will be a scorcher for many this weekend, showers and more unsettled conditions are likely in the far north and northwest - and it will be more unsettled as the UK heads into the new working week due to a developing low from the Atlantic.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tony Wisson said: “Many places will start fine and warm on Sunday, though it is likely to become cloudier from the west or southwest during the day. This will be accompanied by scattered showers, which could be heavy with thunder.

“On Monday we're likely to see more widespread and longer-lived spells of rain, some of which will be heavy and thundery. This will also lead to a much cooler feel to the day.”

The Met Office long-range forecast also shows that the weather will return to an unsettled and showery pattern between Monday (May 13) and Wednesday, May 22 where heavy rain and thundery conditions are expected across much of the country. It added: “Rainfall amounts could be above average in many areas, especially where showers merge and become slow moving.

“Winds could be fresh at times, especially near heavier showers and along coasts. Temperatures will not be as high as the previous week, and are expected to fall closer to average for May. Where it remains damp and cloudy it will feel much cooler than of late. However where there are any breaks in the cloud, and where winds fall light, it will feel warm in any sunny spells.”

Though it may be a while for the UK to get the sunny weather back, the Met Office predicts that this will become more settled as the country heads into late spring and early summer. According to its long-range forecast between May 23 and June 6, the forecasters said: “It will probably start off fairly unsettled with rain or showers for many, but also some sunny spells between, and slightly-above average temperatures.