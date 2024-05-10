Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NationalWorld has put together a list of top 10 sandy beaches across the UK you can visit this weekend as a mini heatwave has been forecast by the Met Office

Temperatures are expected to soar this weekend reaching highs of 27C and there is one place many will want to be - the beach. NationalWorld has put together a list of the top 10 sandy beaches across the UK that will be perfect to visit this weekend as the weather gets warmer.

According to the Met Office, the south of England is expected to see temperatures reaching 26C on Saturday (11 May) and possibly 27C on Sunday (12 May). Scotland and Northern Ireland are also expected to enjoy warmer springtime weather, with 22C forecast for Saturday in Glasgow.

Alex Burkill, a Met Office meteorologist, said the warmer weather is down to high pressure that has been over the UK for much of this week. The forecaster warned of increased levels of UV and pollen and urged people to ensure they are protected.

Listed below are sandy beaches across the UK that you can enjoy this weekend.

Traeth Llanddwyn, Anglesey, Wales

Traeth Llanddwyn, a Blue Flag Beach backed by Newborough National Nature Reserve on Wales's Isle of Anglesey. It's described by the tourist board as an “ideal picnic site during fine weather” and offers views of Llanddwyn Island.

Holkham Beach, Norfolk

The beach is an enormous sandy stretch dotted with dunes, and backed all around by pine-covered ridges. It’s surrounded by a massive nature reserve of pinewoods and salt marsh, full of orchids, sea lavender and rare birds.

Kynance Cove, Cornwall

This white sand has clear blue waters and dramatic rock formations. The walk down from the car park is steep and takes about ten minutes - and you can reward yourself at the bottom with crab sandwiches from Kynance Cove Café.

Green Porth on Tresco Island, The Isles of Scilly

Green Porth on the eastern coast of Tresco in the Isles of Scilly is a beautiful beach, bordered to one end by Old Grimsby Quay and overlooked by the old fort on Tommy's Hill at the other. There are low dunes to the rear of the beach, which offer shelter to swimmers and sunbathers on windy days.

Salcombe North Sands, Devon

Salcombe North Sands is an easy walk from Salcombe town and is a large sandy beach perfect for families. It has great swimming due to the safe bay, and rockpools nearby for exploring.

Walberswick Beach, Suffolk

Walberswick Beach was named among Condé Nast's "best beaches in the UK" in 2023 and is a favourite for wild swimmers and dog walkers alike. According to local publication The Suffolk Coast, the beach is "wilder" than neighbouring Southwold, but still attracts plenty of holidaymakers.

Broad Haven South, Pembrokeshire, Wales

Broad Haven South is a great spot for swimming, surfing, fishing and lies near the village of Bosherston. Its location near Bosherton Lakes means that the beach is also backed by National Trust woodland and lily ponds.

Bamburgh Beach, Northumberland

The stunning beach on the Northumberland coast has the views of the grand, Grade I-listed Bamburgh Castle. The local tourist board says of Bamburgh Beach: “Its vast, unspoilt shoreline is uncrowded and backed by fabulous sand dunes... it also commands sea views across to Lindisfarne, Holy Island and Farne Islands.”

Crantock Beach, Cornwall

Crantock Beach is a National Trust-run expanse of sand that's ideal for sandcastles and surfing. Tripadvisor reviewer Andrew D praised the “gorgeous” sandy beach and its “crystal clear” sea.

Cromer Beach, Norfolk