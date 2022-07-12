If the UK were to reach 40°C this July, that would be the warmest temperature recorded in the UK

The Met Office has warned of a possibility that temperatures in Britain may reach 40°C by mid-July.

This isn’t necessarily going to happen – it’s one potential predicted temperature, recorded as part of a number of possibilities modelled by the Met’s forecast system – but it’s significant nonetheless.

Here’s everything you need to know about predicted 40°C temperatures.

Will UK temperatures reach 40°C this July?

Probably not. The way the Met Office issues weather predictions is with something called an ensemble forecast – a number of computers each run a predictive model, between them calculating each different potential weather outcome.

The number of times the computers suggest a certain result is indicative of the likelihood of that weather pattern. For example, if a plurality of computers suggest rain (each computer having analysed a different chain of events that could lean to rain), the Met Office would interpret that to mean rain is the most likely weather.

One of the computers in the Met Office’s ensemble forecast have suggested that the UK might reach 40°C temperatures this July. While that does mean it’s a possibility, it’s far from certain, let alone even particularly likely.

Of course, that’s not to undercut the seriousness of the prediction, because while it’s unlikely we’ll reach 40°C temperatures this July, the essentially unprecedented forecast is still indicative of wider (and dangerous) trends linked to global warming. Matthew Killick, Director of Crisis Response and Community Resilience at the British Red Cross, noted that “in England alone there were more than 2,500 excess deaths in the summer of 2020, and unfortunately it’s predicted that heat-related deaths in the UK could treble within 30 years.”

What would it take for UK temperatures to reach 40°C this July?

The risk of 40°C temperatures in the UK is particularly high at the moment – the highest its ever been. However, there are a number of different things that would have to happen for the UK to reach 40°C, and it’s unlikely that each of those factors would align perfectly.

For the UK to reach 40°C in July, the warmest air from Africa would need to move through Spain and France to the UK. This would depend on low air pressure in and around Iberia.

Nonetheless, even if temperatures don’t reach 40°C, the Met Office has still warned that there is a “30% risk” of a new record temperature being set. The current record is 38.7°C in July 2019.

How long will the current heatwave last?

As ever, it’s difficult to say. In a statement released by the Met Office on Thursday 7 July, meteorologist David Oliver laid out the potential weather patterns.

“We’re at the start of a stretch of warm weather for much of England and Wales, that could last for much of next week,” explained Oliver. “In the short term, many can expect temperatures in the mid to high 20s Celsius over the weekend, and then in the low 30s Celsius during the start of next week. Much of next week will remain warm for the time of year as well as dry and sunny.”

Meteorologist Alex Deakin added that “there’s good model certainty that we’ll see a peak in temperatures in the early part of next week but there’s one possible scenario where temperatures get even higher late next week. A more likely scenario is that temperatures return to something similar to Monday and Tuesday and there’s also a chance temperatures could drop much closer to average.”

What is the Heat Health Alert currently?

The Heat Health Alert has been raised to level 3 in the Southeast. It’s in response to a predicted rise in temperatures to the low 30s, and prompts social and healthcare groups to take preparatory action to be better able to respond to risks faced by vulnerable groups.

There are four levels to the Heat Health Alert. Level 3 is an Amber Alert, which is issued when the Heat-Health Alert thresholds have been exceeded (between 28°C and 32°C depending on the area of the country).

On Monday 11 July, the Met Office issued a pre-emptive Amber Alert for Sunday 17 July. This Amber Alert encompasses not just the South East but most of England and Wales, as illustrated on the map below.

In their statement, the Met Office highlighted “likely adverse health effects for the public, not just limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat. Temperatures could be in excess of 35C in the southeast, and more widely around 32C within the warning area.”

“These high temperatures could extend into the early part of next week and an extension of the warning will be considered in the coming days. ”

What was the previous hottest day in Britain?

If the UK were to reach 40°C this July, that would be the warmest temperature recorded in the UK.

Currently, the warmest day on record in the UK is 25 July 2019, when the Cambridge Botanic Garden reached 38.7°C.

Prior to that, the highest temperature in the UK was 38.5°C, recorded in Kent in August 2003.

Two of the top five highest temperatures in the UK were recorded in Heathrow, with 37.8°C in July 2020 and 36.7°C in July 2015.

Outside of England, the warmest temperature recorded in Wales was 35.2°C on 2 August 1990, 32.9°C in Scotland on 9 August 2003, and 31.3°C in Northern Ireland on 21 July 2021.

Is it likely that Britain might reach 40°C temperatures in future?