Summer is here, and temperatures are soaring across the UK.

But almost as quickly as the warm weather arrived, Brits have complained of it being too hot.

It’s uncomfortably mild for many, so just when can we expect temperatures to ebb again?

When will the heatwave end?

When will the heatwave end?

An amber weather warning for extreme heat has been extended into next week.

The Met Office warning, which initially covered Sunday 17 July, will now run until 11.59pm on Monday 18 July.

It is being enforced across the East Midlands, east of England, London, South East, North East, North West, South West, Wales, West Midlands, and Yorkshire and Humber.

Experts predict temperatures will rise into the high 30s and there is a 30% chance that Sunday could be the hottest day in the UK ever, beating the 38.7C recorded at Cambridge Botanic Garden in July 2019.

The Met Office has warned the extreme heat could cause serious illness and danger to life while road closures are possible alongside cancellations to train and air travel.

Network Rail has warned speed restrictions are likely to be in place this week on some parts of the network most affected by the hot weather.

Fire services have urged people to have picnics instead of barbecues during the warm weather after a spate of grass fires.

And the AA Driving School and RAC said motorists should carry water with them, start their journeys earlier in the day, plan their routes and check their vehicles before setting off.

How to keep cool

With such extreme temperatures, it’s important to look after your wellbeing – making sure you are drinking enough water and not spending too much time in the sun.

It is important to stay hydrated during a heatwave, particularly as you might be losing more fluids than normal due to sweat.

Downing Street has said that “significant work” is being done within Whitehall to ensure the most vulnerable are protected during the heatwave.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Cabinet Office Minister Kit Malthouse briefed ministers on the preparations at the weekly meeting of the Cabinet on Tuesday 12 July.

The spokesman said that planning had been taking place within the NHS and with local councils as well as across transport networks.

“Officials have met to discuss and coordinate the response. We continue to monitor the results of the heatwave,” the spokesman said.