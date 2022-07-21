The Lionesses are through to the semi final of the Women’s Euros 2022 tournament.

England’s Women football team were 10 minutes away from crashing out of their home Euros tournament in last night’s (Wednesday 20 July 2022) fixture against Spain.

However, an 84 minute goal from Ella Toone saved the Lionesses and they were through to extra time.

With the crowd cheering loudly all around the Falmer Stadium, England continued their quest for victory with a renewed energy and Georgia Stanway was able to send a beautiful shot passed the Spanish goalkeeper to put England ahead in the 96th minute of the game.

All that was left now was to hold off the Spanish for the remaining 15 minutes - a feat which they managed despite a continued deluge of attack.

Now the Lionesses must wait to find out who they face in next Tuesday’s semi-final as Germany play Austria later today; Sweden will take on Belgium tomorrow and France will face the current holders of the tournament the Netherlands on Saturday 23 July.

As England prepare for their semi-final fixture, here is how far they have made it in the Euros tournament before:

Have England Lionesses ever won the UEFA Euros?

England are yet to win the Euros tournament and have never won a major tournament, despite coming close on several occasions.

They have reached the final of the tournament twice, once in 1984 and again in 2009.

The 2009 Euros in Finland saw England suffer a real hammering from Germany as they lost 6-2. Back in 1984, England lost 4-3 on penalties to Sweden in the final.

England Lionesses have also reached the semi-final in two tournaments: 1987 and 1995. They have previously failed to qualify for the tournament altogether in four occasions. This was in 1989, 1991, 1993 and 1997.

England celebrate their third place finish at 2015 World Cup

Have England ever won the FIFA World Cup?

England have not won a FIFA World Cup and their highest finishing position came in 2015 when they ended as third.

They have participated in five FIFA World Cups: 1995, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019 reaching the quarter-finals on three occasions and the semi-finals twice.

What trophies have England Lionesses won?

The most recent success for the Lionesses was the Arnold Clark Cup, which they won earlier this year. It was the inaugural competition, and also featured Canada, Germany and Spain.

Previously they have won the America SheBelieves Cup, a feat which they managed in 2019. The Lionesses have also won the Cyprus Cup three times, in 2015, 2013 and 2009.

Where are England Lionesses in FIFA rankings?

Currently, England are ranked number eight in the World rankings. They have previously reached number two back in 2018.

Here are the top 10 teams in the FIFA rankings:

USA Sweden France Netherlands Germany Canada Spain England Brazil Korea DPR

When are England next playing?

England will continue their bid for their first ever major trophy next Tuesday 26 July 2022. They will face either Germany, Austria, France, Netherlands, Sweden or Belgium.

The match will be played at the Bramall Lane Stadium in Sheffield, which has a capacity for 32,050 spectators.