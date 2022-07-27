The second semi-final will be held on Wednesday night with the winner set to face England at Wembley on Sunday.

England are through to the final of the 2022 Women’s European Championships after beating Sweden 4-0 at Bramall Lane last night.

Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby secure the Lionesses’ spot at Wembley on Sunday and all that remains is to find out who they will be playing.

The other semi-final sees eight time winners Germany taking on France and it takes place tonight (Wednesday, July 27).

Here is everything you need to know about when and where the match is being played, what time it kicks off and how to watch it on UK TV and online:

Germany vs France Women’s EURO semi-final date and kick off time

The second semi-final will be played on Wednesday, July 27 2022.

The match is due to kick-off at 8pm BST.

Where is Germany vs France being played?

The second semi-final will be played at the Stadium MK in Milton Keynes.

The 30,500 seater venue, which is the home ground of English Football League side MK Dons, has already hosted three matches at the tournament so far.

It will be the second time Germany have played at the venue having beaten Finland 3-0 in their group stage match on July 16.

The Stadium MK also hosted Finland’s other two group stage matches against Spain and Denmark.

What channel is Germany vs France on?

The match will be shown live on BBC One with build up starting from 7:30pm - 30 minutes before kick off.

Gabby Logan will present the coverage with analysis from Alex Scott, Fara Williams and Laura Georges and commentary from Jonathan Pearce and Lucy Ward.

If required, the match will go to extra time and potentially penalties meaning the scheduled broadcast end time of 10:10pm may overrun.

Germany vs France live stream

The match can be streamed online via the BBC Iplayer.

The Iplayer is available for free to households that already own a TV licence and can be accessed via a web browser or by downloading the app which is available in most major app stores.

Germany vs France match odds and tournament record

The semi-final looks almost too close to call and the oddsmakers have reflected that in the market with Germany priced at 6/4 and France at 19/10 to win in normal time.

The draw is priced at 2/1 and if it does end all square after 90 minutes it’s the record eight times winners who are favourites to progress.

Germany are 3/4 to qualify for the final ahead of the match while France are 21/20.

Alexandra Popp, who is joint second in the race for the Golden Boot, is favourite to score the first goal at 4/1.

France made it to the semi-final by topping their group, winning two matches and drawing one, and then beating defending champions The Netherlands 1-0 in the quarter-finals.