England lifted the Under 21 European Championships - but who featured in the tournament?

England lifted the Under-21 European Championship. (Getty Images)

England’s class of 2023 have written their names into the history books after winning the Under-21 European Championship under the guidance of manager Lee Carsley.

The Young Lions roared to victory in the final by defeating tournament top scorers Spain 1-0, although they survived a late scare after a last minute penalty save from James Trafford.

There were a number of outstanding individual performances from England’s youngsters over the course of the competition with the likes of Trafford, Morgan Gibbs-White, Curtis Jones and Emile Smith-Rowe all being praised.

But it was ultimately Newcastle youngster Anthony Gordon who was awarded the Under-21 Player of the tournament.

The Under-21 European Championship is seen as an excellent platform to test the next generation of talent - this was showcased by Germany’s team from 2009 with six of their starting 11 lifting the 2014 World Cup at senior level.

England’s players will hope to take inspiration from Germany’s success and forge their own careers at senior international level ahead of Euro 2024.

But who played in England’s Under-21 team and where do they play their club football - here is everything you need to know.

England’s Under 21 European champions

England Under-21 manager Lee Carsley selected a total of 23 players for the tournament in Georgia.

It was the first Under-21 Championships in history to only feature players born in the 21st century as 1 January 2000 was the cut-off date for international call ups.

England’s starting 11 for the Under-21 Euro final

Goalkeeper: James Trafford (Manchester City)

James Trafford played a huge role in England’s Euro triumph and he produced a tremendous penalty save to deny Abel Ruiz in the last minute of the final.

The Man City goalkeeper was ever-present for The Three Lions and he didn’t concede a single goal all tournament.

Trafford kept 26 clean sheets for Bolton in the 2022/23 campaign and he looks set to complete a club-record £19 million move to Burnley, where he will link up with City icon Vincent Kompany.

Right back: James Garner (Everton)

Everton midfielder James Garner was deployed in the right back position throughout the tournament and he was part of a backline which didn’t concede all tournament.

Garner struggled to establish himself as a first team regular at Everton last season but is hoping to break into the team next term under Sean Dyche.

The Man United academy graduate has impressed in previous loan spells at Nottingham Forest and Watford.

Centre back: Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Manchester City)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis shined on the European stage in the Under-21 European Championship and he formed a great partnership with Levi Colwill.

The Under-21 captain is a member of the Man City youth academy but he spent his entire career out on loan, with spells at Blackburn, Anderlecht and Stoke.

Harwood-Bellis was a key part of the Burnley team that won the Championship last season under the guidance of Vincent Kompany.

Centre back: Levi Colwill (Chelsea)

Levi Colwill’s tournament nearly ended in heartbreak when he conceded a last minute penalty in the final against Spain. But England’s trophy hopes were restored by goalkeeper James Trafford who saved the penalty.

Colwill has been one of the stars of the Under-21 European Championships and he has successfully silenced some of the best young attackers in world football.

The Chelsea defender is tipped for stardom next season after an impressive loan spell at Brighton and he could be in contention for a senior call up in the near future.

Left back: Max Aarons (Norwich City)

Max Aarons typically plays in the right back role for Norwich but he was used on the left throughout England’s road to glory.

Aarons is one of the most experienced players in the England team in terms of first team exposure and he has played over 200 games for Norwich in the last five seasons.

The attacking full back has won two Championship titles and tasted relegation from the Premier League twice at just 23-years of age.

He is heavily linked with a transfer away from the Canaries this summer and a number of Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in signing the defender.

Right midfield: Cole Palmer (Manchester City)

Cole Palmer is yet another member of Manchester City’s thriving youth academy and he played a key role in England’s Euro triumph - scoring one goal and making three assists.

Palmer played a total of 14 Premier League games last season as Man City won the treble and he is hoping to establish himself in the first team in the near future.

Centre midfielder: Angel Gomes (Lille)

Angel Gomes is the only member of the Under-21 winning team who is not currently playing in one of England’s top two divisions.

The former Man Utd star currently plays his football at Lille in France and he was a regular fixture in the team which finished 5th in Ligue 1.

Gomes picked up his second international trophy at youth level and he was also a member of the team which won the Under-17 World Cup in 2017.

Centre midfielder: Curtis Jones (Liverpool)

Curtis Jones goes down as the match winner in the Under-21 Euro final and his goal came as a fortuitous deflection from a Cole Palmer free kick.

Jones was a solid member of England’s midfield and a rising star who has been in the Liverpool first team set up for three seasons.

Left midfield: Emile Smith-Rowe (Arsenal)

Emile Smith-Rowe is the only member of the Under-21 team who has already made his full debut at international level.

The Arsenal academy graduate struggled for game time last season but enjoyed a sensational breakthrough campaign in 2021/22 - which saw him nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Season award.

Centre forward: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United)

Anthony Gordon was awarded the Player of the Tournament award and he played a key role in England’s road to European glory.

Gordon left his boyhood club Everton for Newcastle in January 2023 for a fee of around £40 million and he showed fans glimpses of what he is capable of in the Euros with two goals and one assist.

The youngster, who is typically played out wide at club level, will hope to continue this form next season for Newcastle as they prepare to return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Centre forward: Morgan Gibbs-White

Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White was played in an advanced role for England throughout the Under-21 European Championships and he impressed with one goal and three assists.

Gibbs-White is another player hoping to break through to the senior team in the near future and he impressed in his debut campaign for Nottingham Forest after a £40 million move from Wolves.

England’s substitutes from Under-21 Euro final

Left midfield: Noni Madueke (Chelsea)

Noni Madueke was one of the brightsparks in a dismal season for The Blues last term and he is hoping to establish himself as a first team regular next year.

Madueke has previously played for PSV in the Eredivisie and he was a first team regular during his time in Holland.

Centre midfield: Oliver Skipp (Tottenham)

Oliver Skipp broke into the Tottenham first team last season after a number of years on the fringes and he is hoping to continue his progress next year.

The box to box midfielder also enjoyed a season at Norwich in 2020/21 and he was an ever present as they lifted the Championship title.

Centre forward: Cameron Archer (Aston Villa)

Cameron Archer netted two goals and one assist as England lifted the Under-21 European Championship.

The Aston Villa youngster has enjoyed successful loan spells at both Preston North End and Middlesborough in recent years.

Right midfield: Harvey Elliott (Liverpool)

Harvey Elliott made a late cameo appearance in the final 10 minutes of the final.

The midfielder has already amassed over 40 first team appearances for Liverpool at just 20-years of age and he also impressed in an earlier loan spell at Blackburn Rovers.

Centre midfield: Tommy Doyle (Manchester City)

Tommy Doyle was another late substitute for Lee Carsley’s side and he came on for Anthony Gordon in the closing stages of the final.

Doyle has made just one first team appearance for Man City but he has enjoyed successful loan spells with Hamburger, Cardiff City and Sheffield United.

The midfielder was a member of The Blades side which won automatic promotion to the Premier League last season.

England’s unused substitutes from Under-21 Euro final

Goalkeeper: Josh Griffiths (West Brom)

Josh Griffiths was England’s back-up goalkeeper for the tournament in Georgia.

He is yet to establish himself as the first choice shot stopper for The Baggies but he impressed during a promotion winning loan season at Cheltenham - before further loan spells at Lincoln City and Portsmouth.

Goalkeeper: Carl Rushworth (Brighton)

Carl Rushworth is an academy graduate from Brighton who has had various loan spells at Worthing, Walsall and Lincoln City.

Left Back: Luke Thomas (Leicester City)

Luke Thomas was used throughout England’s road to glory but he failed to get on the pitch during the final.

Thomas made his first team debut for Leicester in 2019 and he has been a useful back-up player for the Foxes in recent seasons.

He is hoping to establish himself as a first team regular next season after their relegation to The Championship.

Right Back: Ben Johnson (West Ham)

Ben Johnson made his first team debut for The Hammers in 2018/19 and he has been a useful player at full back for David Moyes’ side in recent years.

He played 17 Premier League games last season for West Ham.

Centre back: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton)

Jarrad Branthwaite was loaned out to PSV last season and was a member of the team which won the KNVB Cup under manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy.

The former Carlisle defender has played just 10 games for Everton since arriving in 2020.

Centre Back: Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United)

Leeds United academy graduate Charlie Cresswell enjoyed a strong breakthrough season with Millwall in the Championship as they narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

The defender has previously made five first team appearances for Leeds in the Premier League, but he could have increased opportunities in the future after their relegation to The Championship.

Notable mention

Midfielder: Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa)

Aston Villa youngster Jacob Ramsey played a key role for England in every game up until the quarter-final with one goal and one assist.

He suffered an injury mid-way through the tournament and missed the final two games.

Ramsey is seen as one of the best young talents at Aston Villa and he has been a first team regular for both of the last two seasons - scoring six Premier League goals on both occasions.