England’s Under 21’s are aiming to reach the final of a major tournament for the first time since 2009

England's 2009 U21 squad were the last to reach a final. (Getty Images)

Lee Carsley’s England have entered a rich vein of form in the Under 21 European Championships and the class of 23 are now just one win away from reaching the final of this year’s tournament.

The Three Lions are blessed with an excellent crop of young prospects and the likes of Anthony Gordon, Morgan Gibbs White and Emile Smith Rowe have all played a key role in England’s progress so far.

Carsley’s slide have recorded a perfect four wins from four games so far this tournament - beating the likes of Israel, Czech Republic, Germany and Portugal without conceding a single goal.

England will be hoping to continue this strong form in the semi-final as they prepare to once again face Israel and the team are hoping to make it to the final of the competition for the first time since 2009 when they finished as runners-up under former manager Stuart Pearce.

The Under 21 European Championships are often seen as a huge platform for young players to showcase their skills on the international stage but where are England’s class of 09 now and how did their careers fare after the tournament in Sweden?

Here is everything you need to know.

England’s road to the 2009 Under 21 European Championship final

A star-studded Germany team lifted the Under 21 European Championship in 2009. (Getty Images)

England enjoyed a sensational run to the final of the 2009 Under 21 European Championships.

The Three Lions progressed through the group stage after victories over Finland and Spain and a draw with Germany.

Stuart Pearce’s side made the final by defeating hosts Sweden on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw, but they were no match for the eventual winners Germany who comprehensively thrashed England 4-0.

The tournament featured a host of elite footballers who would line up for Germany at senior level including future stars Mesut Ozil, Manuel Neuer and Matts Hummels.

Here we take a look at England’s starting 11 from the final and how their careers panned out.

England U21 European Championship final team 2009: where are they now?

Manager: Stuart Pearce

Stuart Pearce was the manager of England's Under 21's in 2009. (Getty Images)

England were led into the Under 21 European Championship’s by former defender Stuart Pearce.

The ex-Nottingham Forest and Newcastle footballer made 78 caps for England and starred for the Three Lions in their run to the semi-final of both World Cup 1990 and Euro 1996.

Pearce took the England under 21 role in 2007 after a two-year stint at former club Manchester City. He remained in charge of the team until 2013 when England were eliminated after losing all three matches at that year’s European Championships.

The former defender also managed Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics in London before having a 32-game spell as manager of Nottingham Forest in the Championship.

Pearce has been out of club management since 2015 but has worked as assistant manager of West Ham on two occasions between 2017 and 2022.

Goalkeeper: Scott Loach

Scott Loach started in goal during England's 4-0 defeat to Germany. (Getty Images)

Scott Loach deputised for the suspended Joe Hart in the 2009 final. The 6ft 1 goalkeeper was a first team regular for Watford at the time and he spent the majority of his career in the Championship.

Loach had a number of loan spells in his later career with Peterborough, Yeovil Town and Bury. He played in the National League with Hartlepool, Barnet and Chesterfield and is currently the back-up keeper for Derby County in League 1.

Right back: Martin Cranie

Martin Cranie ended his career at Luton Town. (Getty Images)

Martin Cranie was a versatile defender and he played the majority of the final at right back for Pearce’s team. Cranie made his Premier League debut for Southampton in 2004, but the vast majority of his career was spent in the Championship.

Cranie enjoyed spells at Coventry City, Barnsley, Huddersfield, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United, before ending his career with Luton Town in 2021.

Centre back: Micah Richards

Richards is now a pundit for Sky Sports. (Getty Images)

Micah Richards ‘burst on to the scene’ as a hot prospect for Manchester City in the 2005/06 campaign.

The versatile defender had already made his full England debut by the age of 18 and he was seen as a key figure for the Under-21 team in 2009.

Richards enjoyed a nine year playing career with Manchester City and played a key role in helping the team win the 2011 FA Cup and 2012 Premier League.

Injuries hampered Richard’s progress in his later years and he retired from football at 31 years of age after an injury hit spell at Aston Villa.

The former defender is now known for his appearances as a TV pundit and he is employed by the likes of Sky Sports, BBC Sport and CBS Sports.

Centre back: Nedum Onuoha

Nedum Onuoha enjoyed a six year spell at QPR after leaving Man City. (Getty Images)

Nedum Onuoha partnered his Manchester City team mate Richards during the final, but he was ultimately substituted at half time.

Onuoha had been a regular starter for the Citizens during Pearce’s spell as manager but he slipped down the pecking order at the club after their big-money takeover.

Onuoha left Manchester City for QPR in 2012 and was a regular fixture for the London club for six years before his departure in 2018.

He ultimately ended his career in 2020 after a three year stint in the MLS with Real Salt Lake.

Left back: Kieran Gibbs

Kieran Gibbs spent 10 years at Arsenal. (Getty Images)

Kieran Gibbs made his Arsenal breakthrough in the 2008/09 campaign and his success continued on the international stage as he made his debut for Fabio Capello’s England a year later.

Gibbs was a squad player for Arsenal for a total of 10 seasons and regularly competed with Nacho Monreal for a first team spot. He later played for West Brom and Inter Miami before retiring in 2022.

Gibbs made a total of 10 appearances for England but fell down the pecking order after the emergence of Danny Rose and Luke Shaw.

Centre midfield: Fabrice Muamba

Fabrice Muamba was a regular starter for England throughout the Under 21 European Championship. (Getty Images)

Fabrice Muamba was one of the more experienced players in the team heading into the 2009 tournament and he had already made a total of 75 Premier League appearances for Birmingham City and Bolton.

Muamba was tipped to become a future star and was a regular in the England youth set up at all age groups.

Muamba’s career was ultimately cut-short in March 2012, when he suffered a cardiac arrest during his side’s game against Tottenham. The midfielder recieved medical attention on the pitch and announced his retirement in August 2012.

Since retirement Muamba has graduated with a sports journalism degree and he works as youth team football coach.

Centre midfield: Lee Cattermole

Lee Cattermole spent the majority of his career at Sunderland. (Getty Images)

Lee Cattermole was a Wigan Athletic player when he participated in the tournament in Sweden but he completed a £6 million move to join Roy Keane’s Sunderland that summer.

The tough tackling midfielder enjoyed a ten-year spell on Wearside and eventually became the club’s captain as they often battled to survive in the top-flight.

Cattermole left the Stadium of Light in 2019 and spent the final season of his career with VVV-Venlo in the Eredivisie.

Centre midfield: Mark Noble

Mark Noble spent the entirety of his career at West Ham. (Getty Images)

Mark Noble was the captain of England’s Under 21 team throughout the tournament and he was emerging as a first team regular for West Ham under manager Alan Curbishley during the 2007/08 season.

The midfielder spent the entirety of his career with The Hammers and is often referred to as ‘Mr West Ham’ by the club's supporters.

Overall, Noble made 550 first team appearances for West Ham and he scored 55 first team goals before his retirement in 2022.

Noble now works as West Ham’s Sporting Director and he was seen celebrating the club's Europa Conference League triumph last season.

Right midfield: James Milner

James Milner has enjoyed a hugely successful career which has seen him lift a number of trophies including the UEFA Champions League. (Getty Images)

Arguably the most successful player in this list, James Milner remains the most capped player of all-time for England’s Under 21s with 41 appearances. In addition to this Milner has represented the senior team on 61 appearances, whilst featuring in three different international tournaments.

Milner started his career back in 2002 at Leeds United and gained prominence as the youngest ever footballer in the Premier League at the time at just 16-years of age.

By 2009, Milner had left his boyhood club and he enjoyed spells at Newcastle and Aston Villa.

Milner made the move to join Manchester City in 2010 and lifted two Premier League titles and FA Cup and a League Cup before making the move to Liverpool.

The versatile midfielder continued to shine at Anfield and he played a crucial part in the club’s success over an eight-year period under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp - winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

The veteran is on course to become the Premier League’s record appearance holder and he starts next season at Brighton & Hove Albion at the age of 37.

Left midfield: Adam Johnson

Adam Johnson's football career came to a halt in 2016. (Getty Images)

Adam Johnson went into the tournament on the back of a relegation with Middlesborough and he later made the move to join Manchester City.

The winger was tipped to have a successful career and he helped The Citizens lift the league and FA Cup during his stay.

Johnson moved to his boyhood club Sunderland in 2012 but his career came to a sudden halt in 2016 when he was arrested for a child sex offence.

He was released mid-way through his six year sentence in 2019 and has not played professional football since the charges.

Striker: Theo Walcott

Theo Walcott made 47 appearances for England's senior team in his career. (Getty Images)

Theo Walcott was the only player in the squad who had already experienced a senior major tournament and he was actually part of Sven Goran Eriksson’s 2006 squad.

Walcott still only had six Premier League goals to his name heading into the 2009 tournament and he was still seen as a squad player on the wing for Arsene Wenger’s side.

The forward spent a total of 12 years at Arsenal and scored over 100 goals for the club before joining Everton. Walcott recently suffered relegation with former club Southampton and he is currently a free agent.

Walcott was renowned for his excellent pace, he was capped 47 times for England and scored eight goals.

Notable mentions

The following players were included in the Under 21 England squad for the tournament but did not feature in the starting line up for the final.

Goalkeeper: Joe Hart

Joe Hart went on to become England's first choice shot-stopper for around 7 years. (Getty Images)

Joe Hart was England’s first choice goalkeeper throughout the tournament in Sweden but he was forced to miss the final due to suspension.

Hart was signed by Manchester City from Shrewsbury in 2006 and he had shown signs of promise in his early years at the club.

The goalkeeper was sent out on loan to Birmingham in 2009 following the signing of Shay Given but he won his place in the Manchester City lineup the following season.

Hart enjoyed a 10-year-stay at Manchester City and later had spells with West Ham, Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur. He currently plays for Scottish champions Celtic.

Hart was England’s first choice shot-stopper for a number of years and made a total of 75 caps for the first team between 2008 and 2017.

Left back: Danny Rose

Danny Rose was a member of the Tottenham team which reached a Champions League final. (Getty Images)

Danny Rose was one of England’s youngest players in the 2009 tournament at just 18-years of age.

Rose was still seen as a midfielder at the time but he made the transition to left back under Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp.

Rose became a key player for Tottenham after the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino and he helped his team reach the final of Champions League in 2019.

The Yorkshire born defender spent a total of 13 years at Tottenham before joining Watford on a free transfer. He is currently without a club and made his last appearance for Watford in 2022.

Rose was capped 29 times in his England career and was a regular starter for Roy Hodgson.

Centre midfield: Jack Rodwell

Jack Rodwell is currently playing in the Australian league. (Getty Images)

Jack Rodwell was tipped for stardom after an impressive breakthrough campaign for Everton and he followed a number of his Under 21 team mates to join Manchester City.

Rodwell made three first team appearances for England between 2011 and 2013 but he struggled to establish himself as a first team regular for Man City.

The midfielder’s career was hampered by injuries and he later played for Sunderland, Blackburn and Sheffield United. Rodwell currently plays in Australia with Sydney FC.

Forward: Gabriel Agbonlahor

Gabriel Agbonlahor spent the entirety of his career at Aston Villa. (Getty Images)

Gabriel Agbonlahor was one of the most promising young forwards in the Premier League in the 2009 tournament and he hit over 10 Premier League goals in three consecutive years for Aston Villa between 2007 and 2010.

Agbonlahor struggled to find the same goalscoring form in his later years for Aston Villa and he made just three appearances for England’s senior team.

The forward spent the entirety of his career at Aston Villa from 2005 to 2018 and struggled with injuries in his later years.