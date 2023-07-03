Lee Carsley’s side now face Israel again for a place in the UEFA Euros final

England Under-21s are through to the semi-final of the UEFA Euros tournament after beating Portugal 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon scored what would prove to be the winning goal in the 34th minute with Morgan Gibbs-White once again assisting and the Young Lions now find themselves just one match away from the European final.

Speaking after the match, the Young Lions boss Lee Carsley said: “We have to give Portugal a lot of credit. They pressed us really well, they were aggressive with their positioning. We couldn’t control it. It wasn’t as if we were on battery save mode, Portugal were good. It should give the players great confidence knowing that they can beat potentially the favourites.”

Carsley’s squad are yet to concede a goal in this tournament and they now face Israel in the semi-final after the latter won against hosts Georgia on penalties. England have already faced their semi-final opponents once this tournament, beating them 2-0 in the group stages.

Here is all you need to know as England prepare for their semi-final fixture in the U21 UEFA Euros tournament...

England’s Anthony Gordon celebrates with manager Lee Carsley after win over Portugal

When is the semi-final?

England will play Israel on Wednesday 5 July with the match scheduled to kick-off at 5pm BST. They will play at the Adjarabet Arena in Batumi, Georgia, which houses up to 20,035 spectators. The second semi-final takes place at 8pm also on Wednesday and will be played between Spain and Ukraine.

When is U21 UEFA Euros final?

The final of the tournament will take place at 5pm BST on Saturday 8 July and will also be held at the Adjarabet Arena in Batumi.

How to watch England U21 Euros campaign

No UK-based TV company decided to bid for the rights to show the Young Lions in action. The match will, however, be available to stream through the UEFA website for free.

England vs Israel head-to-head

The two sides have met on three previous occasions with England winning twice and Israel winning once. Their most recent fixture was in the group stage of the ongoing U21 Euros tournament with England winning 2-0 and the last time Israel won was in 2013 when they beat the Young Lions 1-0.

England U21 squad

Goalkeepers : Josh Griffiths (West Bromwich Albion), Carl Rushworth (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Trafford (Manchester City)

: Josh Griffiths (West Bromwich Albion), Carl Rushworth (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Trafford (Manchester City) Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich City), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Manchester City), Ben Johnson (West Ham United), Luke Thomas (Leicester City)

Max Aarons (Norwich City), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Manchester City), Ben Johnson (West Ham United), Luke Thomas (Leicester City) Midfielders: Tommy Doyle (Manchester City), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), James Garner (Everton), Angel Gomes (Lille), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tommy Doyle (Manchester City), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), James Garner (Everton), Angel Gomes (Lille), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) Forwards: Cameron Archer (Aston Villa), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Cole Palmer (Manchester City) Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal)

Israel U21 squad