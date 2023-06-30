England progressed from the group stage of the Under 21 European Championships with a team full of Premier League stars

The Under 21-European Championships are underway and some of the best young players in world football are battling it out for glory in the knockout stage of the competition.

The tournament offers the best up and coming talents in European football a chance to showcase their talent on the international stage and in recent years the likes of Germany, Spain and Sweden have all tasted success in this competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lee Carsley’s England are aiming to follow in their footsteps in this year’s tournament and they are blessed with a strong team featuring Premier League professionals such as Emile Smith Rowe, Anthony Gordon, Jacob Ramsey and Morgan Gibbs-White.

This year’s Under-21 Championship is also the first where every single player will be born in the 21st century - as 1 January 2000 is the cut-off point for eligibility.

The tournament will no doubt be an intriguing watch for England manager Gareth Southgate given his appetite for calling up young, hungry and exciting prospects, particularly with Euro 2024 on the horizon.

But how can fans watch all of the action of this year’s Euro Under 21 Championships?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here is everything you need to know including schedule, channel details and live stream information.

How to watch UEFA Euro Under 21 games

Anthony Gordon is one of a number of Premier League stars in action at this year's tournament. (Getty Images)

This year’s Under 21 European Championship will not be shown on TV in the UK in the traditional sense.

In year’s gone by the tournament has often been televised on Sky Sports and fans witnessed a disappointing group stage exit under manager Aidy Bothroyd during the 2019 competition in Italy and San Marino. Sky Sports also hosted the competition in 2021 as England again exited in the group stage in Hungary and Slovenia.

Sky Sports were not involved in the bidding process for this year’s competition, but fans can still tune in for every match throughout the tournament through UEFA.TV and it is free of charge.

How to sign up for UEFA.TV

Advertisement

Advertisement

Football fans can create a UEFA account using the companies official website, all that is needed is an email address, date of birth and a password.

UEFA.TV allows fans to view all of the highlights from the competition along with a range of official films such as Manchester City’s Champions League triumph or West Ham’s Europa Conference League victory.

Fans can watch all the action from the knockout stages of the Under 21 Championships live as they happen through UEFA.TV.

Schedule for the tournament

Lee Carsley’s England broke their curse of exiting in the group stage during the Under 21 European Championship and recorded three consecutive 2-0 victories in the group stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This leaves the Three Lions three games away from European glory as they prepare to face Portugal in the quarter-final.

England are amongst the favourites to win the competition but they will have to overcome either France or Ukraine in the semi-final if they are successful against Portugal.

The other side of the tournament features the likes of Spain, Switzerland, Georgia and Israel. Spain are the 2019 champions of the competition and the favourites to make the final from their side of the tournament.

Here is a rundown of all the key games to watch out for during the remainder of the tournament. (All games BST)

Quarter final

Saturday 1 July

Georgia U21 vs Israel U21 - 5pm

Spain U21 vs Switzerland U21 - 8pm

Sunday 2 July

England U21 vs Portugal U21 - 5pm

France U21 vs Ukraine U21 - 8pm

Semi Final - Wednesday 5 July

Quarter final 1 winner vs Quarter final 2 winner - 5pm

Quarter final 3 winner vs Quarter Final 4 winner - 8pm

Final - Saturday 8 July