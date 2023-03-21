England are amongst the favourites to win Euro 2024 as they begin their qualification campaign

The England national team are beginning their Euro 2024 qualification campaign and there are a number of prospects vying for a place in the squad next summer.

Gareth Southgate is aiming to guide his team to glory in Berlin after a disappointing setback in the final of Euro 2020 but his team must first prevail from a challenging qualifying group consisting of European champions Italy and Euro 2020 quarter-finalists Ukraine.

Over the years England have been blessed with an array of talented youngsters and the likes of Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham have all burst onto the scene in recent years.

Here we take a look at five of the best uncapped England players who are hoping to push themselves up the pecking order in the build up to Euro 2024.

Who are the best uncapped England players?

Aaron Wan Bissaka - Manchester United

Aaron Wan-Bissaka signed for Manchester United in 2019. (Getty Images)

Position: Right back. Age: 25

England are blessed with an array of talented players in the right back position with the likes of Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Reece James, Trent Alexander Arnold and Ben White all battling it out for a place in the team. Such strength in depth has so far prevented Aaron Wan Bissaka from picking up a single cap for the Three Lions but he will be both hoping to push his way into the squad before Euro 2024.

Wan Bissaka first became a Premier League regular during the 2018/19 season with Crystal Palace and his impressive form prompted the attention of Premier League giants Manchester United who signed him for £45 million. The 25-year-old showed solid form in his first two seasons at Manchester United but lost his place in the team during the 2021/22 campaign.

Wan Bissaka has rediscovered his form under the management of Erik Ten Hag and he could be one to watch over the next few years as Trippier and Walker reach the twilight stage of their careers.

Joe Willock - Newcastle United

Joe Willock has been a key player for Eddie Howe’s Newcastle this season. (Getty Images)

Position: Central midfielder. Age: 23

Joe Willock is a 23-year-old midfielder who has played a key role in Newcastle United’s success this term as they bid to qualify for European football. Willock emerged from the Arsenal academy in 2019 and he was a regular fixture in the team during Mikel Arteta’s first six months at the club.

Willock joined a struggling Newcastle side on loan in January 2020 and was a catalyst for their survival by becoming the youngest footballer to score in six consecutive Premier League games. Such form prompted the Magpies to sign him on a permanent basis and he has continued to be an ever present for the club ever since.

Willock is blessed with pace and exuberance and could provide an attacking option for England in the centre of the park.

Jacob Ramsey - Aston Villa

Jacob Ramsey is heavily tipped to break into the England team in the future. (Getty Images)

Position: Central midfielder. Age: 21

Jacob Ramsey is just 21 years old and he has already been a regular at Aston Villa for nearly three seasons. Ramsey rose to prominence at the age of 18 during an impressive loan spell at League One side Doncaster Rovers and he quickly became a regular for The Villains under the management of Dean Smith and Steven Gerrard. Now managed by Unai Emery he continues to play a key role for Aston Villa and he has been instrumental in helping the team during their upturn in form.

Morgan Gibbs White - Nottingham Forest

Morgan Gibbs-White has been a key player for Steve Cooper’s side this season. (Getty Images)

Position: Central midfielder. Age: 23

England squad regular Jordan Henderson is approaching the twilight years of his career and Kalvin Phillips is struggling for first team football at Manchester City - accumulating just 56 minutes of action in the club’s opening 27 games. Therefore it is increasingly important that England consider alternative options in the midfield area, and another player that could consider himself unlucky to make the most recent squad is Morgan Gibbs White.

The 23-year-old joined Nottingham Forest for a sizable fee of £40 million which raised a few eyebrows at the time. However, he has been an imperative part of Steve Cooper’s side this season, scoring two goals and providing seven assists. Gibbs White was formerly a regular in the England team that won the under 17 World Cup alongside current first team regular Phil Foden.

Folarin Balogun - Arsenal (on loan at Reims)

Folarin Balogun has scored seven in 13 appearances for the England’s under 21 squad. (Getty Images)

Position: Striker. Age: 21

Arsenal striker Folarain Balogun is making a name for himself in Ligue 1 with Reims. The 21-year-old has been a revelation in France under the guidance of young English coach Will Still and he has scored 17 goals in 27 appearances for the club - becoming the youngest ever player to achieve the feat in French top-flight history according to the Evening Standard.

