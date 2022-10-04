Gareth Southgate signed a contract extension in November 2021

Preparations are currently underway for England’s World Cup campaign in Qatar and England manager Gareth Southgate is just over a month away from picking his final squad for the tournament.

Southgate has come under a great deal of pressure in the build up to the tournament in Qatar after a disastrous UEFA Nations League performance led to England being relegated to the second tier of the Nations League.

The England manager will be hoping for a huge improvement from his side during the winter World Cup. But how long does Gareth Southgate have left on his current England contract and what has he said in the build up to the 2022 World Cup?

Gareth Southgate replaced Sam Allardyce as England manager in 2016

When does Gareth Southgate’s current England contract end?

In November 2021, Southgate signed an extension to his contract as England manager which runs until December 2024.

Southgate’s previous deal was due to expire in December 2022 shortly after the World Cup in Qatar, but the 52-year-old and his assistant manager Steve Holland were rewarded for their efforts during Euro 2020 with an extension to their contract.

At the time Southgate said: “It remains an incredible privilege to lead this team. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mark [Bullingham FA chief executive] John [McDermott technical director] and the board for their support - and of course the players and support team for their hard work.”

During his time in charge of the England national team, Southgate has guided the Three Lions to their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years during the 2018 World Cup and also reached the final of the European Championships for the first time in England’s history.

What is Gareth Southgate’s current salary as England manager?

As a result of Southgate’s achievements in his first five years in charge of England it was reported that the contract extension he signed took him to a salary of around £5 million to £6 million per year depending on performances.

What has Gareth Southgate said regarding his England future?

Since England’s penalty shootout defeat to Italy in the final of Euro 2020, Southgate has come under a great deal of scrutiny from sections of the English media and fanbase.

A string of poor performances in the UEFA Nations League led to England being relegated to the second tier. The lowlight in the campaign was a shock 4-0 defeat to Hungary.

England are currently on a six game streak without a win and are on their worst winless run since 1993. Southgate has admitted that his future as manager will depend on England’s performance at the World Cup.