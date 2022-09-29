The latest Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of Gameweek 9, as Manchester United prepare to take on Manchester City in their derby clash.

The Premier League is finally set to resume this weekend following the international break.

A number of sides including Liverpool and Chelsea have been absent from club football for almost a month, with fans desperate to see their team in action once again after a poor showing from the national team over the past week.

This weekend is definitely one to be sat in front of your television, with Arsenal set to host Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby in Saturday’s early kick-off, before the two Manchester clubs come head-to-head on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Graham Potter will take the reins of his first Premier League match in charge of Chelsea, while Roberto De Zerbi is preparing for a difficult debut trip to Liverpool.

Ahead of an action-packed gameweek, here is NationalWorld’s latest Fantasy Premier League tips...

Transfers in

Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney has been sensational this season, bagging seven goal contributions in a many matches.

The striker’s form had earned him his first call-up to the England squad, however fans were disappointed when he didn’t get a single minute on the pitch.

With Brentford facing Bournemouth this weekend, Toney will be wanting to prove himself by putting on another brilliant performance.

A couple of goals against the Cherries could raise further questions over Gareth Southgate’s decision not to test him at international level.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang is yet to feature in the Premier League for Chelsea but will be desperate to get off the mark and put an end to any more of the ‘cursed’ number nine talk at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues should enjoy their afternoon at Selhurst Park with it being Potter’s first league match and Aubameyang could certainly be the man to make the difference.

Aubameyang also scored the early opener for Arsenal against the Eagles in last season’s meeting at the Emirates Stadium, which is a good omen.

Aleksandar Mitrovic

There probably isn’t anything more predictable in football than an in-form player scoring against their old club - and that’s exactly what could happen at Craven Cottage this weekend.

Mitrovic is bang in-form this season and has scored in every match bar two, also claiming four goals in Serbia’s two international fixtures over the break.

The striker has failed to score against his former club Newcastle United in his last three meetings, but it would be very surprising if he didn’t net this time round.

Transfers out

Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak has scored two goals in three matches since his arrival in Newcastle this summer, however he now looks set to miss the Magpies’ clash with Fulham after suffering a leg injury with Sweden.

The 23-year-old withdrew from the national squad after picking up the issue in training and will now join a list of absentees at St. James’ Park.

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has impressed fans so far this season but including him in your FPL this weekend seems like a risk not worth taking.

The forward had to pull out of England’s Nations League matches with an injury, however could be fit for the Red Devils’ match against Man City.

Including him when he might not be fit enough to start may already be a bad idea - however coming up against the defending champions makes it even less likely that he’s going to rack up your points.

Pep Guardiola’s team have looked exceptional this season and a win for Man United would be a big surprise.

John Stones

John Stones has been an ever-present figure in Man City’s defence this season and is likely to play a key role in what they will hope to be another title-winning campaign.

The centre-back would have also been important in keeping out the likes of Jadon Sancho and Antony this weekend - however, he is likely to not even feature.

Stones started England’s match against Germany on Monday night, only to be forced off with a hamstring injury in the first half.

It is unclear how long Stones will be out for, however Man City will have to take on their fierce rivals without him on Sunday.

Captain

Luis Diaz

With Erling Haaland and Man City facing one of their toughest matches of the season, the Norwegian has been replaced as this week’s potential captain.

Luis Diaz has arguably been one of Liverpool’s best players this season, scoring three goals in six league appearances.

The Reds are set to face Brighton in their first match without Graham Potter, where the home side will be hoping to have turned their poor start to the campaign around following the international break.

A comfortable win after their long break could well kickstart their season and Diaz may be the man for the job.