England will look to return to form in the UEFA Nations League later this month, ahead of the 2022 World Cup

After a heartbreaking end to last year’s rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament for England, the men’s team will be hoping they can follow their female counterparts successes and achieve World Cup glory this winter.

The Three Lions are set for their final two matches prior to the tournament this month as they take on Italy and Germany in the Nations League, two months ahead of their World Cup opener against Iran.

The previous international break ended in disaster for England as they were thrashed 4-0 by Hungary and they will be desperate to take a bit of form to Qatar in November.

As the competition nears, fans have been eagerly waiting to see who will be stepping on that plane and who will be left at home - while it is Gareth Southgate who has to make the big decision.

Despite enjoying such a successful Euro 2020 tournament, there are still a number of members from that squad who could miss out on Qatar, while a long line of players will be queueing up to take their place after impressive starts to the 2022/23 season.

Here is everything we know about when England’s World Cup squad could be revealed...

When will Gareth Southgate announce the World Cup squad?

Gareth Southgate is required to confirm his final 26-man squad by Friday October 21, so the team could likely be revealed the day before.

The England boss does have the option of naming his squad earlier, however he waited until the deadline to do so ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Southgate is set to name his Nations League squad this week, which could certainly give us a hint of who could be called up for the World Cup.

Who is likely to be in the 2022 World Cup squad?

A number of players from the Euro 2020 squad are pretty much guaranteed to go to Qatar including Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Raheem Sterling.

However, the likes of Tyrone Mings, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Sam Johnstone will be fighting for their place in the team, with others having a much more successful start to the domestic campaign.

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were both included in the Euros squad, however up until recently both looked very unlikely to feature in Qatar.

Strong recent form for Manchester United could mean they are given another chance in the England squad, with reports claiming the pair are both set to be called up for the upcoming Nations League matches.

Meanwhile, there a number of players on the fence, with Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham in contention to earn spots in the squad due to their success in Italy, while Southampton star James Ward-Prowse is also in contention.

The likes of Jarrod Bowen and Conor Gallagher could miss out after poor starts to the season, while goalkeepers Nick Pope and Dean Henderson may have forced themselves into the frame for the number one spot, at the expense of Everton’s Jordan Pickford.

Predicted World Cup squad

Here is England’s predicted World Cup squad based on the latest odds.

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Nick Pope (Newcastle)

Defenders: Kyle Walker (Man City), Reece James (Chelsea), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Harry Maguire (Man United), Ben White (Arsenal), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan)

Midfielders: Declan Rice (West Ham), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Man City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)