The first winter World Cup in football history is rapidly approaching, meaning the Premier League schedule will have a different look to it this year. In an unprecedented sequence of events, the Premier League will take a mid-season break to accommodate for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The new schedule will take some adapting to for fans and players, with a World Cup tournament being synonymous for the summer months. But when is the final round of Premier League fixtures before the break and when does the Qatar World Cup get underway?

Here is everything you need to know.

Arsenal will be aiming to enter the international break at the top of the league table (Getty Images)

When does the Premier League break up for Qatar 2022?

The Premier League season began on Friday 5 August 2022, with Arsenal taking on Crystal Palace. We are currently midway through the campaign and Premier League fixtures will be played up to Sunday 13 November.

Those called up to represent their country in the upcoming World Cup will link up with their international team mates on Monday 14 November in preparation for the tournament.

How will the World Cup affect Premier League teams?

For some teams the mid-season break could come as a blessing in disguise as it gives managers extra time to work with the players who are not travelling to the World Cup. Likewise it also gives any players who are currently injured extra time to recover for the Premier League season and ensures they enter the second stage of 100% match fit.

On the other hand the World Cup will come as an unnecessary distraction for teams in a rich vein of form as it will break up their momentum ahead of the second round of fixtures. The latest set of international fixtures could also lead to a series of injuries to key players who are called up to represent their country.

What are the last round of fixtures before the World Cup?

Arsenal and Manchester City will both be battling out for top spot ahead of the international break. Here are all the fixtures to watch out for before the mid-season break.

Saturday 12 November

Manchester City vs Brentford - 12:30pm

AFC Bournemouth vs Everton - 3pm

Liverpool vs Southampton - 3pm

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace - 3pm

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United - 3pm

West Ham United vs Leicester City - 3pm

Newcastle United vs Chelsea - 5:30pm

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal - 7:45pm

Sunday 13 November

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa - 2pm

Fulham vs Manchester United - 4:30pm

Why is the World Cup taking place in the winter?

The FIFA World Cup is taking place in November and December this year to avoid high temperatures during Qatar’s summer months. Traditionally the World Cup has always been played in the UK’s summer months since it was founded in 1930. However, in this case it would be unsafe for the players to do so.

When will the Qatar World Cup start?

The first fixture for the World Cup in Qatar will take place on Sunday 20 November with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador.

England will get their World Cup campaign underway against Iran on Monday 21 November. This means the players will have just a week of training with their teammates before the first fixture gets underway.

This is a very quick turn around in comparison to other FIFA World Cup tournaments. For the last World Cup in 2018, The Premier League season ended on 13 May and the players had over a month to prepare for the tournament with the opening game taking place on 14 June.

When does the Premier League resume after the Qatar World Cup?

