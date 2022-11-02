Man City could return to the top of the Premier League this weekend if Chelsea can beat Arsenal

The Premier League is becoming increasingly intense as we near the World Cup break, with last weekend bringing us a host of shock results including another defeat for Liverpool and a disappointing return to Brighton for Chelsea boss Graham Potter. Clubs are now preparing for their penultimate league match before England travel to Qatar.

‘Super Sunday’ brings is all the entertainment this weekend as Chelsea host Arsenal in the early kick-off. The clash will be the first time Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has faced his former club since leaving the Emirates Stadium for Barcelona in February, while Potter will be hoping to return to winning ways after the 4-1 defeat to the Seagulls.

We will then travel across London to see Tottenham Hotspur face Liverpool in the late kick-off, with both teams struggling for form. While Antonio Conte’s side claimed a late winner against Bournemouth, their performances have dipped in recent weeks.

Here are all our FPL tips ahead of Gameweek 15...

Transfers in

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang has scored three goals in 10 appearances this season for Chelsea, but his absence from last weekend’s defeat would suggest he could return to the starting line-up to face his old teammates.

After being forced out the club by Mikel Arteta four years after moving to the Premier League, the 33-year-old will be determined to get one over the Spaniard and bag a goal in their long-awaited reunion. Meanwhile, the Blues will be even more desperate to beat their London rivals after failing to win in the league since their trip to Villa Park last month.

Kieffer Moore

Despite defeat, Kieffer Moore was the star of the show as he put two past Tottenham last time out and almost won them the game to take them up to eleventh in the Premier League.

The forward hadn’t scored since August but will be full of confidence after his brace and will no doubt he in the starting line-up as the Cherries face Leeds United. Despite the Whites win over Liverpool, Moore will be desperate to add to his tally against a struggling defence.

Kieran Trippier

Trippier has been excellent this season and Newcastle’s improving form is definitely enough of a reason to get him in your FPL if he isn’t there already. The defender has chipped in with the Magpies’ efforts up top while also being solid at the back, picking up three clean sheets in their previous four matches.

Eddie Howe’s side will be confident of another comfortable win over Southampton this week and Trippier can expect a healthy number of FPL points to go with it.

Transfers out

Heung-min Son

Son was forced off in Spurs’ win over Marseille midweek after a clash of heads with Chancel Mbemba which left him needing help walking off the pitch. It hasn’t been confirmed yet whether the South Korean is concussed, but if he is then he will be forced to sit out for six days - meaning he would miss out on their clash with Liverpool.

FPL players may have to rely on Harry Kane if they are including a Tottenham star this weekend, with Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison also sidelined.

Aleksandar Mitrovic

The Serbian has been key part of many FPL squads all season after netting nine goals in 12 matches so far - only two off his tally for the whole of the 2018-19 campaign. However, a trip to the Etihad Stadium could leave him relying on their upcoming match against Man United to make it ten goals before the World Cup.

Man City have conceded only two goals in their previous seven matches in all competition, while Fulham have only managed to score once against the defending champions in the past six years.

James Maddison

Perhaps a risky absence given how important Maddison has been for Leicester this season, but Everton’s resolute defence is the reason why the midfielder will fail to impress at Goodison Park.

Only Arsenal, Man City and Newcastle have conceded fewer goals than the Toffees this season and while they may struggle at the other end of the pitch, Brendan Rodgers’ side could well struggle to break them down this weekend.

Captain

Callum Wilson

Wilson is making a very good attempt at proving his worth to Gareth Southgate in recent weeks, bagging three goals in his previous two matches and playing a key part in Newcastle’s superb form.