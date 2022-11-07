Fenway Sports Group, who also own Boston Red Sox, took over Anfield club in October 2010 but are now ‘inviting offers’ as they look to move on.

Liverpool FC are the latest Premier League club to have been put up for sale by their ownership who are currently ‘inviting offers’ to buy the Anfield side. Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have been in charge of the Reds since October 2010 and have now said they will consider new shareholders ‘under the right terms and conditions’ as long as it is ‘in the best interests of Liverpool as a club’.

Here is everything you need to know about the FSG, including how long they have owned Liverpool and how much they paid for the club, plus who could potentially come in as a purchaser:

Who are Fenway Sports Group (FSG)?

Fenway Sports Group Holdings (FSG) was founded in 2001 as New England Sports Ventures (NESV) by John W. Henry, Tom Werner and other investors. In 2002 the company purchased Major League Baseball side the Boston Red Sox from the Yawkey Trust. FSG agreed to purchase Liverpool FC in October 2010, having previously partnered with Fulham FC.

John W. Henry is the principal owner, holding an estimated 40 percent of stock, while chairman Tom Werner controls the second-largest block of shares. As well as Liverpool and Boston Red Sox, FSG also owns professional Ice Hockey team the Pittsburgh Penguins. Per a November 2021 article by The Athletic, an investment by RedBird Capital Partners valued FSG at $7.35 billion.

How much did FSG pay for Liverpool?

Advertisement

Fenway Sports Group purchased Liverpool FC from George Gillett and Tom Hicks for £300million. As well as owning Liverpool Football Club the company also owns Anfield Stadium. FSG purchased Anfield along with Liverpool FC in October 2010.

FSG involvement in European Super League

Like many other fanbases, including Manchester United, many Liverpool supporters have been at odds with their owners since the failed plans to set up a European Super League in 2021. John Henry was one of several key figures from the clubs involved to publicly apologise after the idea was almost universally panned by supporters and media due to its perceived greed and lack of sporting integrity.

Who could buy Liverpool from FSG? What has been said?

A statement from FSG to The Athletic read: “There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool. FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club. FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

Advertisement

No parties have come forward in expressing an interest to purchase Liverpool FC from FSG at the time of publication. One person who might be interested is Ineos chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The English billionaire had a £4.25 billion bid to buy Chelsea rejected with the Blues eventually being sold to American businessman Toff Boehly.