A World Cup mode is set to be added to FIFA 23

Football’s biggest tournament is just around the corner and a brand new World Cup mode is set to be added to FIFA 23.

The new update is set to include a range of exciting new features and game modes. But when will it be available and what can we expect from the update? Here is everything you need to know.

A host of new features will be added to FIFA 23 with the World Cup update arriving in November

When will the FIFA 23 World Cup update be released?

The FIFA 23 World Cup mode will launch on Wednesday 9 November 2022. Football fans will be able to download the World Cup update free of charge on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One and PC.

What have EA Sports said about the FIFA 23 update?

EA Sports FIFA tweeted: “It’s happening the World Cup is coming to FIFA 23 on November 9. Featuring multiple tournament modes, elevated matchday experience and FUT World Cup.”

In an interview with Eurogamer , FIFA line producer Matthew Lafreniere said: “People will be clamouring for football, and we have the opportunity to take advantage of that global momentum.

“We’ll unveil new and immersive experiences for all our players, letting them chase football glory on the international stage all in an attempt to win football’s ultimate prize.”

What to expect from the FIFA 23 World Cup update?

The FIFA 23 World Cup update is set to include new features across a variety of different game modes so that players can experience the magic of the World Cup like never before.

Tournament mode

All 32 qualified nations are available to use in FIFA 23’s World Cup mode which is an authentic recreation of the tournament in Qatar. This new World Cup mode will allow you to guide your nation through the group stage of the competition on both offline and online game modes as you aim to make it all the way to World Cup glory.

If your team didn’t qualify for the World Cup you are also able to substitute any teams into the tournament that missed out, meaning you can still take on the challenge of lifting the tournament with teams that failed to qualify such as Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Italy.

FIFA World Cup live

The FIFA World Cup will get underway in real life on Sunday 20 November with Qatar taking on Ecuador in the opening fixture.

From Monday 21 November 2022 until Sunday 18 December 2022, FIFA World Cup live will be available offering football fans a curated EA Sports World Cup experience. During the World Cup group stages and knockout matches this new mode will be updated alongside the real World Cup, allowing players to follow real fixtures and squads.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Fifa Ultimate Team has been at the forefront of the game over the last few years and has proven to be one of the most popular game modes.

Over the course of Qatar 2022 there is expected to be a host of new unlockable items in FIFA Ultimate Team such as: authentic team kits, stadium dressings, match balls and many more so you can live and breathe every kick off the Qatar World Cup.

The World Cup path to glory event will be released from 11 November with 30 unique World Cup heroes from years gone by set to be released.

As the knockout stages begin, EA will continue to release a host of exciting players to enhance your team, whilst celebrating some of the most memorable performances from the tournament. FIFA fans will be greeted by a new class of World Cup FUT Phenoms at the Quarter-Final stage.