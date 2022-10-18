In collaboration with EA Sports, Amazon has dropped its first FIFA 23 rewards pack for Prime subscribers

Amazon Prime is collaborating with EA Sports to offer all Prime subscribers a host of exclusive rewards on FIFA 23.

Prime Gaming is known for offering its subscribers a range of different benefits, but what rewards can football fans expect to receive on FIFA 23?

When are the Prime Gaming FIFA 23 rewards?

Prime Gaming was launched for the first time on FIFA 23 at 6pm on Monday (17 October). The Prime Gaming drops usually appear once each month at around the same time.

The company is yet to confirm when the next drop will happen but if it follows the same pattern then we can expect to see the next one on Monday 17 November.

Prime Gaming will reveal the content of future packs at the start of each month and will continue to provide a host of benefits for FIFA players around the world.

What rewards will you receive on FIFA 23 with Prime Gaming?

The first set of Prime Gaming rewards could offer a crucial boost to a number of ultimate team managers.

The new Prime Gaming rewards will include seven gold rare players to add to your squad and a two player pick with a minimum rating of 81 and 12 rare consumables. Those with access to Prime Gaming will also be treated to one of the rarest players in the game - Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe will be available on a five game loan deal and his lightning pace of 97 will be sure to frighten the opposition’s defence. The French forward could play a crucial role in firing your squad to glory in the weekend league.

How can I claim the rewards?

To claim the rewards on FIFA 23 you will need to go on to the Prime Gaming website and link your EA account. You are able to do this by searching for FIFA rewards and following the instructions on the website.

Once you have linked your account you will be able to instantly see your rewards the next time you log on to FIFA and the Prime Gaming rewards will be added into the My Packs section on FIFA Ultimate Team. You can access these rewards on the game or through the companion app on your mobile phone.

What other benefits do you receive with Prime Gaming?

Prime members receive exclusive in game loot for a host of different games, including Pokemon Go, League of Legends and Grand Theft Auto.

Every month there will be a new range of prizes released to enhance your gaming experience. Alongside this, Prime members will get a subscription to Twitch.tv and all the other benefits of Amazon Prime such as films, TV series and discounted delivery services.

You can purchase a free 30-day trial on the Amazon Prime website. It will then cost £8.99 per month or £95 a year after the free trial. You can cancel this service for free at any time.