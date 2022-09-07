Paris Saint-Germain’s record in the Champions League, following their group stage win over Juventus.

Paris Saint-Germain claimed a convincing 2-1 victory over Juventus in their opening match of the Champions League last night.

The French side featured the unstoppable trio of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe - with the latter bagging a brace to make it nine goals for the season so far.

Managed by Christophe Galtier, PSG have built one of the top teams in Europe and have made some impressive signings this summer in the likes of Renato Sanches, Vitinha and Hugo Ekitike.

In a group alongside Juve, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa, the Ligue 1 giants will be expected to pass the group stage with flying colours before challenging the big guns for the trophy at the end of the season.

These days, PSG are often mentioned in the same breath of the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich - but what is their record in the Champions League actually like and have they ever lifted the trophy?

Have PSG ever won the Champions League?

Despite PSG’s domination domestically, they have always underperformed in Europe.

They have competed in the Champions League across 15 seasons since 1986, however they have never won it.

In fact, they have only even reached the final once - in the 2019/20 season.

After topping their group ahead of Real Madrid, PSG went onto beat Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta and RB Leipzig, but were beaten 1-0 in the final by Bayern Munich, with their former Kingsley Coman scoring the winner to add salt to the wound.

PSG’s Champions League record

PSG have failed to make it past the Round of 16 in four of the previous six seasons and have only made it to the semi-finals on three occasions.

• 1986/87 - First round (vs Vitkovice)

• 1994/95 - Semi-finals (vs AC Milan)

• 1997/98 - Group stage

• 2000/01 - Second group stage

• 2004/05 - Group stage

• 2012/13 - Quarter-finals (vs Barcelona)

• 2013/14 - Quarter-finals (vs Chelsea)

• 2014/15 - Quarter-finals (vs Barcelona)

• 2015/16 - Quarter-finals (vs Man City)

• 2016/17 - Round of 16 (vs Barcelona)

• 2017/18 - Round of 16 (vs Real Madrid)

• 2018/19 - Round of 16 (vs Man United)

• 2019/20 - Final (vs Bayern Munich)

• 2020/21 - Semi-finals (vs Man City)

• 2021/22 - Round of 16 (vs Real Madrid)

PSG’s Europa League record

PSG have also competed nine times in the Europa League (previously known as the UEFA Cup) - although haven’t participated since the 2011/12 season.

They failed to do much better in the second tier of European football and only made it to the semi-finals on one occasion - that was 30 years ago.

• 1984/85 - Second round (vs Videoton)

• 1989/90 - Second round (vs Juventus)

• 1992/93 - Semi-finals (vs Juventus)

• 2001/02 - Third round (vs Rangers)

• 2002/03 - Third round (vs Boavista)

• 2006/07 - Round of 16 (vs Benfica)

• 2008/09 - Quarter-finals (vs Dynamo Kyiv)

• 2010/11 - Round of 16 (vs Benfica)