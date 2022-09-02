Premier League clubs spent a total of £2.1 billion during the summer transfer window

The summer transfer window has come to an end and Premier League clubs have smashed the all-time record for summer transfer spending.

Top-flight clubs have racked up a combined £2.1 billion on new signings in a bid to strengthen their team for the 2022/23 campaign.

But which club spent the most money in the summer transfer window?

Casemiro joined Manchester United from Real Madrid this summer (Getty Images)

Which Premier League club has spent the most money this transfer window?

Chelsea topped the spending charts this summer by spending a total of £278.4 million on new players. The Blues are now owned by Todd Boehly following the departure of Roman Abrahomvic and were on a mission to rebuild the team following the departures of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Timo Werner. Whilst also opting to loan out last year’s marquee signing Romelu Lukaku.

Headline signings for Chelsea included defensive reinforcements such as Wesley Fofana for £75 million, Marc Cucurella for £60 million, Kalidou Koulibaly for £33 million. They also secured a move to sign four time title winner Raheem Sterling for £47.5 million.

Manchester United moved up to runners-up on transfer deadline day when they completed the signing of Brazilian winger Antony from Ajax for £86 million.

Antony will be reunited with his former manager Erik Ten Haag who joined Manchester United this summer. Ten Haag has spent a total of £227.4 million on new recruits this summer. The most expensive deals were the signings of Casemiro for £70 million and Lisandro Martinez for £56.5 million.

The third biggest spenders were West Ham who spent a total of £163.8 million including a club record signing of £51 million for Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta. West Ham were closely followed by London rivals Tottenham who spent £152.9 million on new recruits this summer. Their biggest signing was another Brazilian international with Richalison arriving for £60 million.

The fifth biggest spenders were newly promoted Nottingham Forest. Forest returned to the Premier League following a 23-year absence from England’s top-flight and spent £145.7 million on new recruits. Forest brought in a record 21 players over the course of the summer transfer window and smashed the previous record of 17 signings which was set by Crystal Palace in 2013.

Who spent the least during the summer transfer window?

At the other end of the spectrum the lowest spenders in the league were Leicester who spent £15 million on new signings. The Foxes lost out on Wesley Fofana during the transfer window. Their biggest signing of the summer was Wout Faes for £15 million.

The second lowest spenders were Bournemouth who have spent just £24 million on new signings. The Cherries squad largely consists of the team that finished runners up in The Championship.

Former Bournemouth manager Scott Parker expressed his frustration at his team’s lack of activity in the transfer market and said that he felt his team were under equipped to compete in the Premier League. He was subsequently sacked following a record 9-0 defeat to Liverpool.