Ex Burnley boss Sean Dyche is the bookmakers favourite to take charge of Premier League club

Bournemouth have sacked manager Scott Parker just three days after they were beaten 9-0 by Liverpool.

Parker joined Bournemouth from Fulham in June 2021 and guided the Cherries to automatic promotion into the Premier League in his first full season at the club.

With the search for the new manager ongoing we take a look at some of the names that have been linked with the Bournemouth job.

Scott Parker believes Bournemouth are under equipped for the Premier League (Getty Images)

Why did Scott Parker get sacked?

Bournemouth began their Premier League season with an opening day victory against Aston Villa but have lost their last three league games including a record breaking defeat against Liverpool.

After the game Parker admitted that his side were under equipped for the season ahead and called for further signings before the transfer deadline day.

The club’s owner Maxim Demin said: “In order for us to keep progressing as a team and a club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably.”

Denim announced that the search for a new manager will begin immediately and that first team coach Gary O’Neil will take charge of the club on an interim basis.

Who will be the next Bournemouth manager?

Sean Dyche is the bookmakers favourite to take over at Bournemouth (Getty Images)

Sean Dyche is the early favourite to become the next Bournemouth manager with odds of 6/4 with the bookmakers at Sky Bet. Dyche has been out of management since April 2022 when he was sacked by Burnley at the end of last season.

During his ten-year-spell at the Clarets, Dyche was promoted to the Premier League on two occasions, while also guiding Burnley to the Europa League in 2017/18 as they finished 7th. Dyche is renowned for building a strong defensive unit during his time at Burnley and could be the perfect option to tighten the defence at Bournemouth.

The second favourite for the job is current Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder at 13/2. Wilder is best known for his achievements at Sheffield United where he achieved automatic promotion into the Premier League in 2018/19. The following season he defied the odds to lead the Blades to a top half finish despite being the bookmakers favourites for relegation at the time.

There has also been rumours of a familiar face returning to the Vitality Stadium with former manager Jonathan Woodgate being the third favourite with Sky Bet at 8/1.

Woodgate has worked with many of the players in the Bournemouth team and was appointed as the interim manager of the club in February 2021. During his time at the Vitality Stadium he guided the Cherries to a play-off position after winning 13 of his 24 games in charge. However, they were beaten by Brentford in the play-off semi-final and Woodgate left the club after his contract expired.

The fourth favourite for the job at 10/1 is the former Arsenal and France icon Thierry Henry. Henry was heavily linked with Bournemouth in 2021, before the appointment of Woodgate. Thierry Henry is currently the assistant manager of Belgium and works as the understudy to Roberto Martinez. He has had two spells in management so far with Monaco and Montreal Impact.

Next Bournemouth manager odds

Dyche 7/4

Wilder 13/2

Woodgate 8/1

Thierry Henry 10/1

John Terry 10/1

Michael Carrick 12/1

All odds correct at the time of publishing.

Who are the earliest sackings in the Premier League ?

Scott Parker is the earliest Premier League sacking since Paul Sturrock at Southampton in August 2004. Parker is also the earliest manager to be sacked from a newly promoted team.

Kenny Dalglish was sacked after two games in the 1998/1999 season (Getty Images)

Here is a list of the earliest sackings in Premier League history