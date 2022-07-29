Boro and the Baggies will kick-off their seasons at the Riverside

Middlesbrough will host West Bromwich Albion in a Saturday night clash.

The two sides will get their Championship season underway at the Riverside on 30 July.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both teams failed to make the play-offs in 2021/22 and will be hoping to get off to a strong start.

Chris Wilder and Steve Bruce both took over at Boro and West Brom respectively midway through the previous season.

It is the latest EFL game to be televised this weekend and the 2022/23 season begins.

Here is all you need to know:

How to watch Middlesbrough vs West Brom?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports on Saturday (30 July).

It will be available on Sky Sports Main Event/ Main Event HD as well as Sky Sports Football.

What time is kick-off?

The game at the Riverside will get underway at 5.30pm on Saturday.

It is the first Saturday night fixture of the season.

What time does coverage start?

Sky Sports coverage of the game will begin at 5pm on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Is the game available to stream?

If you don’t have a Sky Sports subscription, you can watch the game on Now TV.

A one day sports pass is available for £11.99 or a month pass will cost £33.99.

IN - Jayson Molumby, Jed Wallace, John Swift. OUT - Callum Morton, Sam Johnstone, Saul Shotton, MacKenzie Lamb, Romaine Sawyers, Andy Carroll, Mark Chidi, Zak Delaney, Kevin Joshua, Leon MacHisa, Daniel Ngoma, Jamie Soule, Aurio Teixeira, Owen Windsor, Quevin Castro (loan), Josh Griffiths (loan), Caleb Taylor (loan)

What is the team news before the match?

Middlesbrough will be without Paddy McNair for their opening game against West Brom.

The defender misses out through a suspension carried over from last season after he was dismissed on the final day against Preston.

New signing Marcus Forss could feature in the squad after joining the club from Premier League side Brentford on Thursday.

Marcus Tavernier will miss the match as Chris Wilder confirmed that a bid from a Premier League club had been accepted for the midfielder.

Steve Bruce could hand out debuts to several new signings as West Brom travel to the Riverside.

Jed Wallace could make his Baggies debut after joining the club from Millwall over the summer.

John Swift and Okay Yokuslu are the other new arrivals who could also be in contention for the Boro clash.

Kean Bryan is still a long-term injury concern for the Baggies and will be sidelined.

What have the managers said?

Chris Wilder has confirmed Middlesbrough have accepted a bid for midfielder Marcus Tavernier from a Premier League club.

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to promoted Bournemouth and appears to have resisted moves to tie him down to an extended stay on Teesside.

Manager Wilder told the club’s official website: “We have to get on with it.

“The club did everything to try and keep Marcus. When you get down to the nitty-gritty of the move and him wanting to move, I think it just became a case of negotiating the transfer fee, which is above me.

“But as I say, the club tried everything they could to keep Tav and now we have to look forward.”

Steve Bruce urged his team to “hit the ground running”.

He told the club website: “The new season is upon us and I think everybody is really looking forward to it.

“We couldn’t have wished for a more difficult start, but it’s going to be a really good game up at Middlesbrough, a game which is live on the television.

“Pre-season has gone as well as we could have expected with people staying fit so it’s all to play for.

“I’ve got huge respect for Chris Wilder and I’m convinced Middlesbrough will be there or thereabouts.

“I don’t think he’ll change from his philosophy. I’ve been a big admirer of his for a long time.

“He’s a very good manager and whenever you come up against one of his teams you know how difficult it will be.

“There’s always an expectation here when this club is in the Championship. The expectation is for this club to be fighting for promotion and we have to live with that and deal with it.

“Pre-season always helps in terms of how we’ll play and getting the players to understand several aspects and their jobs.

“We’re ready. We’ve done everything we can to ensure we have a positive start.