Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils face their first of two matches against Spanish opponents ahead of the new Premier League season kicking off next month.

Manchester United conclude their pre-season preparations with back-to-back friendly matches against La Liga sides this weekend.

With the Red Devils set to kick off their Premier League season on August 7 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion, Erik ten Hag’s side will squeeze in a double header of warm up fixtures this weekend.

They are due to face Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on Sunday but will begin the weekend’s action against Champions League contenders Atletico Madrid in Norway.

Here is everything you need to know about the match including when and where it’s being played and if it’s available to watch in the UK:

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid - friendly date and UK kick off time

Manchester United will play their friendly match against Atletico Madrid on Saturday, July 30.

The match is due to kick off at 12:30pm (BST) in Oslo where the local time will be 1:30pm.

The Spanish side will be familiar opponents for United, who faced them in the Last 16 of last season’s UEFA Champions League where Atletico won 1-0 at Old Trafford to progress after the two sides drew 1-1 in Madrid.

Where is Manchester United v Atletico Madrid being played?

The friendly match will be played at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway.

First opened in 1926, the 28,000 capacity venue serves as the home ground of the Norway national football team and the site of the annual Norwegian Cup Final.

From 1926 till 2009 it was the home ground of FK Lyn and from 1999 to 2017 was a home ground of Vålerenga IF.

Fully owned by the Football Association of Norway, the venue has also hosted the finals of the UEFA Women’s Euros in 1987 and 1997.

Is Manchester United v Atletico Madrid on TV?

The match will be shown live on UK TV on MUTV.

The subscription service is available on Sky TV (Sky channel 418) and Virgin Media (Virgin Media channel 526).

In the UK, the cost of an annual MUTV pass is currently £29.99 for 12 months and the cost of a six month pass is £24.99.

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid live stream

The match can also be streamed online via MUTV.

MUTV is also available to stream via a web browser at MUTV.com or via apps such as the MUTV iOS App, MUTV Android App, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and XBOX.

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid team news

The big question surrounding the match is whether or not Cristiano Ronaldo will feature for Manchester United.

The six time Ballon d’Or winner is not expected to feature in the match and has actually been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid this summer.

New signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez could feature after making their debuts in a friendly against Wrexham, which took place earlier this week.