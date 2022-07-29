Jurgen Klopp’s side have another Premier League warm-up match organised just one day after the Community Shield final against Manchester City

Liverpool and Manchester City will compete for the first silverware of the season on Saturday when they meet in the annual Community Shield final.

The Premier League champions and the FA Cup winners go head-to-head at Leicester City’s Kingpower Stadium, with Wembley Stadium being used for the final of the Women’s Euros, but it won’t be the only action the Reds see this weekend.

They are also due to play a pre-season friendly match against French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg at Anfield as part of their preparations for the new league campaign which kicks off next weekend.

Here is everything you need to know about the friendly including how to watch it on TV and online, when it will kick off and how to get tickets:

Liverpool v Strasbourg friendly kick-off time

Liverpool face Strasbourg in a friendly match on Sunday, July 31 at Anfield.

The match is scheduled for at 7:30pm (BST) kick off.

The match takes place just one day after the Community Shield final.

Is Liverpool v Strasbourg on TV?

The match will be shown live on UK TV on LFCTV.

The subscription service is available on Sky TV (Sky channel 418) and Virgin Media (Virgin Media channel 526).

In the UK, the cost of an annual LFCTV subscription is £49.99 or £4.99 per month.

Liverpool v Strasbourg live stream

The match can also be streamed online via LFCTV on the club’s official website.

LFCTVGO is also available to stream via apps such as the LFCTVGO iOS App, LFCTVGO Android App, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and Xbox.

Liverpool v Strasbourg ticket information

Liverpool v Strasbourg tickets are still available to purchase.

Tickets for the match have been available on general sale online from 8:15am Wednesday 29 June.

The sales process will close at 4pm on Friday, July 29.

Full ticket information and how to purchase is available at the club’s official website.

Liverpool v Strasbourg team news

It is difficult to predict how the Reds will line up for the match with it coming just one day after the Community Shield final against Manchester City.

What we know is that goalkeeper Alisson Becker will not feature in either match and striker Diogo Jota is also unavailable due to injury.

Alisson is expected to be fit in time for the Premier League opener against Fulham but Jota is believed to be some time away from a full recovery to his hamstring injury.

The Strasbourg squad will be largely unfamiliar to Premier League fans but their defence is anchored by former France Under 21 international Maxime Le Marchand who spent two seasons at Fulham between 2018 and 2020 including the 2018/19 Premier League campaign.

One or two other names may spring out such as keepers Eiji Kawashima, who has won 95 international caps for Japan, and former Newcastle United stopper Matz Sels.